Breaking down the odd rules of Jordan Formula

As India observes National Nutrition Week (NNW) from September 1–7 to spread awareness on balanced diets and healthy eating practices, many of us still fall into the trap of mindless eating followed by guilt. But with a few mindful hacks, it’s possible to break this cycle. Recently, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shared a video on Instagram about the ‘Jordan Formula’, a simple method designed to help people enjoy snacks without guilt.

The Jordan Formula promotes mindful eating

Breaking it down, Dr Sujatha Stephen, nutritionist, explains,“The Jordan Formula promotes mindful eating. It encourages you to pause and reassess your hunger before taking an additional portion. The idea is to listen to your body’s cues and stop when you are comfortably satisfied, not uncomfortably full. It prevents overeating, reduces guilt associated with favourite foods, and nurtures a healthier relationship with food. Importantly, it’s not about restricting or counting calories but about developing self-awareness and self-regulation.”

However, not everyone is convinced. Aswini Sagar, clinical & sports nutritionist, founder of Ahaarveda, cautions,“Most people eat too quickly or mindlessly, often driven by emotions like stress, boredom, or celebration. Hacks and tricks rarely work unless a person is truly aware and conscious. For example, the Jordan Formula suggests eating in odd numbers — 1, 3, 5, 7, 9, and so on — never in even numbers. But think about it: can’t someone easily eat 2 or 3 jalebis? Or when eating biryani, a single serving itself is already too heavy — so the formula becomes impractical. These rules don’t always hold up in real-life situations.”

On potential side effects, Akhila Lakma, sports nutritionist, notes,“There are no known side effects because there’s little to no scientific evidence behind it. However, it can be confusing at first and may make people overly conscious about how much they’re eating. Since it borders on restrictive eating, it may not suit pregnant or breastfeeding women, athletes, or those with clinical conditions. For some, it could work as a portion-control hack, but overall, being mindful — by eating without distractions, honouring your emotions, and truly listening to your body—is more effective than any counting method.”

So, what really works? Aswini stresses going back to the basics:

Identify your concern: Is it overeating, unhealthy choices, binge eating, or specific cravings? Often, the root lies in nutritional deficiencies, sleep deprivation, hormonal imbalance, or even simple dehydration.

Address emotional mismanagement: Your relationship with food reflects your emotional and lifestyle patterns. Understanding this connection is key to long-term healthy eating.

At the end of the day, formulas like the ‘Jordan Formula’ may work for some as gentle reminders, but there’s no shortcut to mindful eating. True nourishment comes from slowing down, paying attention to what and why we eat, and respecting both our body’s needs and our emotional well-being. As National Nutrition Week reminds us, healthy eating isn’t about guilt or gimmicks, it’s about balance, awareness, and a sustainable relationship with food.

You can majorly address eating habits with knowing these simple questions. Here’s how you address them:

Address health concerns (medical and nutrition management, addressing nutritional deficiencies)

Accept reality (stress, situations, etc)and practicality (doable changes, sustainability, economical)

Discipline (practical, non negotiable tasks: nutrition and lifestyle adaptations, ex: dinner before 8pm, sleep before 11pm, minimum physical activity etc as it suits an individual)

Emotional management (regulating emotions, mindfulness, awareness, seeking help as needed)

Planning: When you are incharge of your time, food, emotions, acts and thoughts you have mastered it amazingly.

Absolute plating disciple: This is a game changer, a non negotiable dining rules.

Food plating: You plate food in particular way before starting a meal, plate and cup sizes, cutlery arrangements etc.

Deep breaths, followed by affirmations/ prayers/gratitude before you start the meal.

Eating posture: Sitting upright in a comfortable posture, no standing, reclining while eating.

Eating place and environment: Peaceful place, no TV, phone distractions etc.



— Story by Reshmi Chakravorty