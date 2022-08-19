Should you talk about your ex with your current partner? Survey reveals what people feel

In a perfect world, you exit one relationship amicably and begin a new one. No more links, no more memories, no more bitterness in the heart. But in reality, the world is not perfect. Breakups are messy and leave you with a shared past that you didn't ask for. How do you handle that?

Dating app QuackQuack, polled individuals between the ages of 21 and 35 to learn their thoughts on bringing up the ex with their current partner. According to reports, the results revealed that 61 percent of people discuss their ex-partner with their current companion. They advocate talking to your partner about anything that is upsetting you. However, 39 percent of people said that they were concerned that it might damage their relationship.

On the poll, QuackQuack Founder and CEO Ravi Mittal told media sources, "It is crucial to understand ‘how much is too much?’. An open conversation with your partner about your past suggests a perfectly healthy relationship. It works to bring you closer to your partner (sic).”

Healthy relationship check

Reports said that talking about your ex with your new spouse shows that you are in a solid and stable relationship. In the study, 47 percent of women between the ages of 25 and 30 stated that their present partner must have endured at least a few heartbreaks. They added that there should not be any justification for being reluctant to discuss the past up until the point when it begins to compromise their mental health. You would feel lighter and happier after talking about your ex and the pain that the breakup caused.

Trauma bonding

The study said that 56 percent of the participants over 30 years of age in tier 1 and tier 2 cities converse about their ex-partner, but they claim that the dialogue is really about the trauma they caused each other rather than the ex. They added that their relationship is frequently strengthened by listening to each other's stories about their prior tragedies. Some mentioned that one should be focusing on the positive aspect of their exes. While it is tempting to dish about the said ex, that is not a healthy approach.

Hung up on your ex?

38 percent of the users surveyed between the ages of 18 and 25 said they would prefer not to discuss their ex or related topics with their spouse. They stated that they thought bringing up one's ex could indicate that you still have feelings for them and it is best to move on from the past. Some people commented that it is unfair to cast your current partner in the same light as your former. Regularly bringing up your ex can harm the relationship in the long run.

Red flag, Green Flag

Do you get into arguments with your partner every time they bring up their ex? Consider what 43 percent of women from tier 1 and tier 2 cities have to say about such behaviour. They stated that they thought it to be a major red flag in the relationship. These women were interested to learn why insignificant comments about someone who had played a role in your life cause such controversy. They believed that a man who was confident in himself would never display such behaviour.

An oddball

52 percent of men between the ages of 30 and 35 in the study said that they found it to be strange if their spouse never brought up the ex during the course of the relationship. It might be a sign of unexpressed emotions. Some of these guys disclosed that it can be a sign of bad news if their spouse is evasive in conversations involving their ex or appears to be withholding some information about their previous relationship.

Brawl with boo

As compared to the more mature, the investigation revealed certain hazardous trends among the younger individuals. According to the reports, 26 percent of women aged 21 to 25, bringing up an ex or even just using their names had led to unpleasant arguments and unneeded pressure in the relationship.