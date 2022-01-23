In Mahabharata, the five Pandavas and Draupadi had to go to the forest after Yudhishthira gambled with the Kauravas and lost his kingdom. He had also lost himself and his brothers, and also Draupadi and they all had to suffer great insults at the hands of the Kauravas. In the forest, as the Pandavas were reflecting on what had happened, there was a strong feeling in their minds that injustice had been done to them. Draupadi said to Yudhishthira:



‘It is said that a king protects dharma and dharma, in turn, protects him. You have always upheld dharma. Everyone knows that you can give up your brothers and me, but can never forsake dharma. Yet, I do not think dharma protects you. Even though you have lost your kingdom and have come to this deserted and dangerous forest, your devotion to dharma has not diminished.



A bird tied to a string is not its own master. Like that, humans are under the control of the supreme god and not their own masters. All beings are under the control of the creator, like the tips of straws are under the control of the strong wind. My thoughts are agitated when I see that those who are good, righteous and modest suffer, while evil ones are happy. On witnessing your calamity and Duryodhana’s prosperity, I blame the creator who tolerates such inequality. Why do you still continue to love and praise him?’



Yudhishthira replied: ‘O, Princess! I do not follow dharma because of its fruits but because I wish to follow the conduct of the virtuous. My mind is naturally fixed on dharma. He who wishes to milk dharma does not obtain the fruits of dharma. Do not speak ill of the supreme god who is the preserver of all beings. He is the source of all beauty, of all sublimity. He is the only object to be loved; my nature is to love Him, and therefore I love. I do not pray for anything; I do not ask for anything. Let Him place me wherever He likes. I must love Him for love’s sake. There is no trade in love.’



Like it is with God, so is it with our fellow humans. We must love them for love’s sake and not for some selfish reason. It is easy to like and love people when they are giving us what we want. Anyone can do that. It is only when we love without any expectation in return, that we understand love’s true value and purpose. It is only then that we can hope to experience the inner joy and fulfillment that only true love is capable of giving.