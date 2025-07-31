Here's why overexercising can cause loss of period

No woman likes to deal with the emotional and physical distress they have to go through during that time of the month. Menstrual cramps, or period pain, can be the worst. Not to add the innumerable times you rush to the bathroom to fix or change your pad and/or tampon and wash stained clothes which take forever to dry in the wet season. It's no wonder many of us secretly wish we could do away with period altogether, if that were ever a choice.

Overexercise can lead to period loss or the loss of menstruation, called amenorrhea

However, period loss or the loss of menstruation, called amenorrhea, is more common than you think. It can be due to hormonal disruptions from anxiety, stress and even exercise. Yes, exercising too much can also cause period loss.

You might be working out on an elliptical machine every morning only 3 days a week or preparing for a marathon, but it can happen to anybody.

Amenorrhea is a sign that your body is going into starvation mode. Your body stops working toward non-essential functions like reproduction to try and preserve energy for the essential ones.

Exercise itself isn't the problem; it's the lack of proper nutrition to supplement your activities

Exercising too much and not eating enough can have serious negative impacts on young women's health. Not only can it lead to loss of periods, but it can also worsen bone density due to weak bones that stop growing and further the risk of fractures from bone loss. Not to mention, loss of periods can mean risks of infertility. These are all facts backed by 2009 NIH study by Rebecca M. Fenichel and Michelle P. Warren.

When you exercise, you need to be mindful of how many calories you're consuming versus how much energy you're expending. When you over-exhaust yourself, your brain stops releasing essential hormones that help with your period.