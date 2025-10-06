4 things you need to know about 'bacne' or back acne

You may not always feel comfortable in a backless dress if you have bumps all over your back. But back acne or 'bacne' is not uncommon. They show up as white and red bumps due to the presence of whiteheads, blackheads and pimples. Not only are these marks prominent, but they can sometimes, also be quite painful.

What is 'bacne' or back acne?

To put it simply, back acne refers to acne on your back. The causes and appearance of it may differ, based on your sex, skin type and lifestyle.

Causes of bacne

While anyone can get it, back acne is especially common among teenagers and men. Our body produces sebum to ensure that we do not get too dry, but when it leads to clogged pores, acne erupts. Clogged pores can be caused by oil, dead skin cells and bacteria, which pile up from dirt, sweat and is aggravated by friction from clothing and hormones. It can also be a result of certain medications, stress or improper hygiene.

Symptoms of bacne

Some may only have symptoms on their upper back, others may have signs all through their body. Back acne shows up as painful zits, whiteheads, blackheads and also pimples without a "head". You may also experience what is called cystic acne, which form bumps deep below your skin’s surface, or nodular acne which is a more extreme form of bacne.