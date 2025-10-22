What is the fibremaxxing trend and could it help you?

Chuck out that protein source, because a new trend has just dropped. Its called fibremaxxing and it is exactly what it sounds like: maxxing or increasing the amount of fibre you consume through foods like fruits, vegetables, legumes and whole grains.
Increasing your fibre intake is not only great for your weight loss journey, but it is also a great way to add more nutrients in your diet. Moreover, people, including gym rats, quickly realised the expense of consuming a lot of protein, aka dehydration risk, strain on kidneys, nutrient imbalance and more.
Moreover, your body produces uric acid as a byproduct when it breaks down the compounds found in several high-protein foods like red meat or organ meat. It is your kidneys' responsibility to flush them out, without which, you may run the risk of developing gout or even kidney stones.
Moreover, a diet low in fibre and high in protein (especially from red or processed meat) has been linked to an increased risk of colon cancer. Hence, people are now turning to fibre.
Increased vegetable sources prevent constipation and keep your gut healthy, balances blood sugar and certainly helps manage your weight. Moreover, fibre actually feeds good gut bacteria that produce butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid that helps protect colon cells from inflammation.
To make the most out of your fibre intake, you need a mix of soluble and insoluble fibre sources. Soluble fibre, like oats, beans and apples, dissolves in water and slows digestion. Insoluble fibre sources like whole grains and brown rice adds bulk to stool and helps food pass through the digestive system. Not to mention, fibre is incredibly effective at making you feel "full" and increase your feeling of satiety.
That said, you still need balance. There is a thing as too much fibre, meaning more bloating and more of that horrible "gassy" feeling. Don't start consuming too much right away. It is best to work your way up to more fibre gradually.
