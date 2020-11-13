Diwali is around the corner and we are all set for the same. Cleaning of the house is going on in full swing but what about a cleanse of your body? Detoxification of our body is essential to reduce pressure from each and every organ in our body. And most importantly, post a heavy and calorie-laden festive week ahead, it becomes even more essential that you cleanse your body in a safe and healthy way to get the organs, your body and all systems back on track. We can look at doing intermittent or dry fasting before and after the festivities to help us detoxify the body and build the immune system hand-in-hand.



Intermittent Fasting or IF is a fast that you do only with water, but no food, infused water, teas, concoction or supplements. This helps cleanse each organ and flushes the toxins out with the help of water. IF can be made a lifestyle if you are comfortable with the same. However, it’s more effective if you fast two to three days a week back to back for several hours as it breaks the monotony of the body’s routine. If done daily, this will become a routine and the body will get used to it. One can do IF for 14 to16 hours to start with, and keep increasing the hours month on month. With IF, take a glass of lemon water followed by a fruit, followed by easy digesting foods after an hour and throughout the day.



Dry Fasting or DF is a fast wherein you don’t even take water and then food or anything else is out of the question. It’s harder than IF and is the ultimate form of detoxification. In DF, metabolism slows, incineration of the toxins takes place in the cells and autolysis (self-killing) of sick cells happens by their own enzymes. This helps in making our body healthy, which then promotes the development of stem cells and helps in boosting the immune system as well. DF can be followed as per your convenience for two to three days a week starting from 12 hours and more. When breaking the DF, you have start by slowly sipping 100 to150 ml of water, swirl in mouth and take it in, followed by a glass of lemon water and then two dates or fruit. You can then have your food after an hour and keep it light.



The most important thing about fasting is you can have early dinner and start the fast so that your sleeping hours too are counted in the fasting window and you can easily do any fast for 12 hours. These forms of fasting gives rest to our digestive system which works day and night to digest the food we eat all day. Seventy to 80 percent of the body’s energy is utilised for digestion. Hence fasting gives rest to the digestive system completely, thereby diverting the entire body’s energy to its organs and their functioning, as well as healing. When doing any fast you might face dizziness, lightheadedness and hunger pangs which is fine as this is healing and detoxification. Once your body settles into regular fasting, the side effects will reduce and you will be left with only benefits. In case you have any medical conditions, please check with your healthcare provider before starting any fast.



Don’t forget to continue with your regular walks, exercise routine and activity during and post Diwali. It is completely okay to workout during the fasting period but the workout should not be heavy or intense. This Diwali, let’s celebrate with good health!

Pic courtesy: Alla Hetman on Unsplash