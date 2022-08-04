Liver care is of the utmost importance and here’s how a diet rich in cruciferous vegetables can help

World Hepatitis Day is celebrated on July 28 to create awareness about liver health and to help people increase awareness around the inflammation of the liver. One of the primary functions of the liver is to cleanse the body by pushing all the harmful toxins (like drugs, heavy metals, poisons etc) out of the body, but the organ also plays an important role in the metabolism of carbohydrates, proteins and fats into useful substances such as glucose, cholesterol, phospholipids and lipoproteins. The liver also plays a key role in the synthesis, secretion and metabolism of bile which further helps in the digestion and absorption of fat. With so many functions, it becomes pretty important that we keep our liver clean and healthy always. And a compound that is present in few vegetables, sulforaphanes, helps in improving liver function. Sulforaphanes, which is a sulphur rich compound, is found in cruciferous veggies like broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. Here are their benefits:

Sulphur is a mineral element found in our body and plays an important role in our immune system as an antioxidant, for liver health, heart health and for the brain as well. Since sulforaphanes are high in antioxidants, they cancel out free radicals from our body and therefore work on reducing oxidative stress which gradually protects our body and each cell from damage. These days most people are falling sick because of a sedentary lifestyle, chronic stress and junk foods. We are creating inflammation of the liver quite rapidly which can then turn into chronic inflammation, which can then lead to speeding up the ageing processes. But sulforaphanes have the ability to rejuvenate the DNA of our cells and reduce inflammation by cancelling free radicals which ultimately helps in slowing down the ageing process and keeps us healthy.

These cruciferous veggies when ingested release compounds in the body that bind to a protein inside the cell increasing the production of enzymes that help the cells resist toxic substances, including carcinogens.

Most importantly, sulforaphanes help in activating glutathione, the master of all antioxidants of the body which helps in detoxifying the liver and the entire body by working on reducing free radicals as well as inflammation. Glutathione helps in improving the protein levels, various enzymes and bilirubin levels in the blood, especially for people suffering with alcoholic and non-alcoholic chronic fatty liver disease.

It should now be pretty clear that sulforaphanes act as superb antioxidants to cleanse the liver and improve overall health. So, let’s add cruciferous veggies into our diets more regularly and benefit immensely from these tasty vegetables.

