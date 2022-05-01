Gurugram-based nutritional coach Pratham Verma shares nutraceuticals that are best suited for Indians
India’s nutraceutical (combination of words nutrient and pharmaceutical) market is expected to be a global leader at $4-5 billion. Its demand in the country is seeing an upward spiral with the dietary supplements market poised to reach $10,198.57 million by 2026. To make the most of this trend, Gurugram-based nutritional coach Pratham Verma shares nutraceuticals that are best suited for Indians.
Vitamin D3
This maintains healthy bones and teeth
Green Tea Supplements
They offer the power of antioxidants
Probiotics
Extremely essential to maintain the good bacteria in your gut
Alpha-lipoic Acid
This fatty acid helps in treating diabetic nerve pain, lowering blood sugar, and treating rheumatoid arthritis in some cases
Liquid Prenatal Vitamins
Supplies the body with strength, vitality and endurance during pregnancy