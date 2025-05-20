Dust storm chokes Delhi-NCR: 7 steps to protect yourself as air quality drops

With dust storms pushing Delhi’s air quality back into the ‘poor’ category, GRAP-1 measures are once again in effect. Lately, the Capital’s rains seem to arrive only after a choking storm, leaving many gasping for breath.
Dust storms can irritate the lungs, lead to coughing and breathing difficulties, and may also trigger sinus issues and headaches when the eyes and nose are affected. If you must go out, take proper care to cover your eyes and nose.
Whether you're commuting or simply stepping out for errands, here are some essential steps to reduce your exposure and stay safe:
1. Limit outdoor activities
Avoid going out during peak storm hours or when AQI levels are marked ‘poor’ or worse. If it’s not urgent, stay indoors with windows and doors tightly shut.
Basic cloth masks won’t protect you from fine particulate matter. Opt for N95 or N99 masks that can filter out PM2.5 particles.
Use air purifiers if available. Alternatively, place wet towels near windows and doors to trap dust. Avoid lighting incense sticks or candles, which can worsen indoor air quality.
Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and keeps your respiratory tract moist, making it easier to deal with pollution.
Rinsing your nose can help clear out dust and allergens. It's a small step that can prevent irritation and infections.
Use apps like SAFAR, AQI India, or websites like CPCB to track pollution levels in your area before stepping out.
Dust can stick to your skin, hair, and clothes. Showering helps minimize prolonged exposure and keeps you feeling refreshed.
Delhi’s recurring air quality issues have long been a topic of concern. While the dust storm was a natural occurrence, its impact was intensified by man-made pollutants. Experts argue that unless larger systemic issues, like uncontrolled construction, vehicular emissions, and poor waste management, are tackled, such episodes will only grow in frequency and severity.
As visibility returns and skies slowly clear up, the dust may settle—but the city’s air crisis is far from over.