Dust storm chokes Delhi-NCR: 7 steps to protect yourself as air quality drops

With dust storms pushing Delhi’s air quality back into the ‘poor’ category, GRAP-1 measures are once again in effect. Lately, the Capital’s rains seem to arrive only after a choking storm, leaving many gasping for breath.

Dust storms can irritate the lungs, lead to coughing and breathing difficulties, and may also trigger sinus issues and headaches when the eyes and nose are affected. If you must go out, take proper care to cover your eyes and nose.

The weather can severely impact your health if you don't take adequate measures

Whether you're commuting or simply stepping out for errands, here are some essential steps to reduce your exposure and stay safe:

1. Limit outdoor activities

Avoid going out during peak storm hours or when AQI levels are marked ‘poor’ or worse. If it’s not urgent, stay indoors with windows and doors tightly shut.

2. Use N95 or N99 masks

Basic cloth masks won’t protect you from fine particulate matter. Opt for N95 or N99 masks that can filter out PM2.5 particles.

3. Keep indoor air purifiers

Use air purifiers if available. Alternatively, place wet towels near windows and doors to trap dust. Avoid lighting incense sticks or candles, which can worsen indoor air quality.

4. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps your body flush out toxins and keeps your respiratory tract moist, making it easier to deal with pollution.