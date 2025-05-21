Is A1 or A2 milk better for lactose intolerance?

Many Indians may be unaware that they are lactose intolerant, yet studies estimate that nearly one-third of the population is affected. Several studies suggest that South Asians, including Indians, have some of the highest rates of lactose intolerance globally.

Case of lactose intolerance is high in India

While most people associate this condition with an inability to digest lactose which is the natural sugar in milk. But there are differences in the the type of beta-casein protein in cow’s milk. Cow’s Milk can be A1, A2, or a mix depending on the breed.

So, is A1 or A2 milk better for those who are lactose intolerant? Let’s break down their properties, effects on digestion, and availability in India.

Milk contains several proteins, with beta-casein making up about 30% of them.

A1 and A2 milk differ in the type of beta-casein protein they contain. A1 milk, produced mostly by foreign or crossbred cows like Holstein and Jersey, can release a compound called BCM-7 during digestion, which may cause discomfort such as bloating or gas in some people.

A2 milk, found naturally in Indian native breeds like Gir and Sahiwal, does not release BCM-7 and is often considered easier to digest. While both types contain lactose, some people who think they’re lactose intolerant may actually be sensitive to A1 protein and feel better when they switch to A2 milk.

A1 vs. A2: Which one is better for lactose intolerance?

It’s important to clarify that lactose intolerance is caused by a deficiency of the enzyme lactase, which breaks down lactose, not by the type of casein protein.

However, some individuals who believe they are lactose intolerant may actually be sensitive to A1 protein rather than lactose. For them, switching to A2 milk may reduce symptoms like bloating, gas, or stomach discomfort.

Some emerging research suggests that some people who assume they are lactose intolerant may actually feel better with A2 milk, indicating a protein sensitivity rather than true lactose intolerance.

Availability in India

India is the world’s largest milk producer and consumer.

Traditionally, native Indian cow breeds (like Gir, Sahiwal, and Red Sindhi) produce A2 milk, while foreign breeds (like Holstein Friesian and Jersey) often produce A1 or mixed milk. A1 Milk dominates supermarkets and local dairies due to cross-bred cows.