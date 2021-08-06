Proud moment for Tamil Nadu: Twitter Spaces Tamil launches a new emoji using the first letter of the Tamil alphabet

Twitter Spaces Tamil is all the rage right now. So much so, that the forum just released its own emoji — a blue microphone with the first letter of the Tamil alphabet. Spokesperson Cheryl-Ann Couto who also conceptualized the visual shares, “This is a pictorial representation of the Tamil language, as well as voice, and the nuanced intimacy that only live audio can bring to conversations.” Hear, hear! This new feature, we’re told, will add colour to conversations — as on this social audio platform — you can tweet and talk at the same time.

And in case you haven’t joined the party, the scope of conversations over the past months has ensconced everything from cooking parties and vaccine discussions to celebrity draws like Chinmayi’s six-hour concert or audio launches like Dhanush’s recent Jagame Thandhiram. Music composer of the film Santhosh Narayanan tells us, “Twitter Spaces has unlocked a whole lot of potential, especially for artistes. The medium offers everything — intimacy while staying virtual, and a way to connect with both strangers and friends. And because it is rooted in audio, it seemed like the perfect medium to come together and introduce people to new music. I’m always working to amplify talented young artistes and being able to bring them and the music directly to fans via Twitter Spaces like this is exciting!”

Artistes who have been missing open performance spaces due to the pandemic not only have another virtual venue but also a means to get paid, via the Tip Jar feature. Recently after her session, Tamil filmmaker and poet Leena Manimekalai was touched by a fan who used the feature to send a gesture of appreciation. She recalls, “A fan sent me a generous token of appreciation via the Tip Jar feature right after the session because we’d been discussing the issue of piracy and how audiences can support independent filmmakers.”

