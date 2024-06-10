Tech

Google now lets you switch between different modes in Slides

The tech giant has now made it easier for users to switch between modes in case of editing, viewing and commenting in Slides.
Google
Google

Google has said that it is making it easier for users to switch between different modes such as edit, view and comment in Slides. Users can switch to view mode if they want to hide comments within a presentation or avoid accidental edits.

Choosing commenting mode will hide all options associated with editing, but still allow users to read and add comments, the tech giant explained.

To change mode, users will be required to navigate to the View > Mode > select a mode. This capability will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers and users with personal Google accounts.

The tech giant also announced a feature that will let users scroll and zoom in or out on their content directly from Google Meet.

Google
Google buys Cameyo to bring Windows apps to ChromeOS devices

According to the company, this feature will eliminate the need to switch between tabs, helping users focus more on delivering their presentation.

Meanwhile, Google has rolled out features like polls, Q&A and reactions on its video conferencing app Meet for mobile devices to make it easier for users to interact with people during a live stream.

Google
Google parent Alphabet appoints Anat Ashkenazi as new CFO
Google
Google Slides

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com