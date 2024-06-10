Google now lets you switch between different modes in Slides

Google has said that it is making it easier for users to switch between different modes such as edit, view and comment in Slides. Users can switch to view mode if they want to hide comments within a presentation or avoid accidental edits.

Choosing commenting mode will hide all options associated with editing, but still allow users to read and add comments, the tech giant explained.

To change mode, users will be required to navigate to the View > Mode > select a mode. This capability will be available to Google Workspace customers, Google Workspace Individual subscribers and users with personal Google accounts.

The tech giant also announced a feature that will let users scroll and zoom in or out on their content directly from Google Meet.