Are Bluetooth earbuds safe for you?

Many love to sleep to the sound of music and sometimes even plug earbuds or AirPods in, unaware of the damage it can cause. A while ago, an influencer got a powerful wake up call when she woke up with partial deafness in an ear. Aarushi, a popular makeup artist and co-founder of Oceglow India, revealed that she lost 45% of her hearing in her left ear after wearing her AirPods for nearly eight continuous hours. However, there was hope for her, since treatment options were available.

But this raises the question: how safe are Bluetooth earbuds, really?

Firstly, too much noise at night is bad for our hearing since it increases the fragility of our eardrums, leading to premature hearing loss or buzzing in the ears called tinnitus.

Secondly, its important to understand the extent of damage from Bluetooth devices due to radiation. Bluetooth technology uses short-range radio waves to connect devices wirelessly, like headphones, speakers, or smartphones.

Since it uses radio frequency (RF) radiation, it falls under non-ionizing radiation, which does not have enough energy to damage DNA or cause cancer, unlike radiation from X-rays which can.

According to experts, Bluetooth devices emit even less radiation than cell phones, so the health risk is considered very low or at least lower than what we get from cell phones.