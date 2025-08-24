Are Bluetooth earbuds safe for you?

Many love to sleep to the sound of music and sometimes even plug earbuds or AirPods in, unaware of the damage it can cause. A while ago, an influencer got a powerful wake up call when she woke up with partial deafness in an ear. Aarushi, a popular makeup artist and co-founder of Oceglow India, revealed that she lost 45% of her hearing in her left ear after wearing her AirPods for nearly eight continuous hours. However, there was hope for her, since treatment options were available.
Firstly, too much noise at night is bad for our hearing since it increases the fragility of our eardrums, leading to premature hearing loss or buzzing in the ears called tinnitus.
Secondly, its important to understand the extent of damage from Bluetooth devices due to radiation. Bluetooth technology uses short-range radio waves to connect devices wirelessly, like headphones, speakers, or smartphones.
Since it uses radio frequency (RF) radiation, it falls under non-ionizing radiation, which does not have enough energy to damage DNA or cause cancer, unlike radiation from X-rays which can.
According to experts, Bluetooth devices emit even less radiation than cell phones, so the health risk is considered very low or at least lower than what we get from cell phones.
But World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) have termed electromagnetic fields, including those emitted by cell phones and wireless devices, as "possibly carcinogenic." WHO considers 80 dB the line for a safe listening environment over an eight-hour workday.
Some simple steps to listen to earbuds or AirPods safety:
1. Turn the volume down
This is the easiest and the most needed one. One simple way to know if you're listening to music too loud is by asking those around you if they can hear what you're playing. If they can, you have your answer.
2. Use sound-limiting technology
Both earbuds and headphones come in volume-limiting styles. You can also set a limit for your audio's maximum volume on your phone.
2. Use quality well-fitted earbuds
Opt for well-fitted high-quality earbuds for a greater listening experience and longevity, while keeping your ears safe from hearing loss.