Are AirPods putting your ears at risk? Makeup artist Aarushi Oswal shares a painful wake-up call

Aarushi, a popular makeup artist and co-founder of Oceglow India, revealed that she lost 45% of her hearing in her left ear after wearing her AirPods for nearly eight continuous hours. What started as a normal day turned into a painful health emergency. Doctors informed her that the only way to attempt recovery was through strong medication and steroid injection directly into her ear — an extremely painful process, she noted.

Thankfully, there is hope. Aarushi shared that there’s a chance of full recovery within a week, but only if she avoids using any headphones for now. She warned her followers, urging them to be mindful of how long they wear earphones or headphones.

Experts have long warned that excessive use of in-ear headphones at high volumes can lead to noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). The World Health Organisation recommends keeping listening volume below 70 dB and limiting headphone use to no more than 60 minutes at a time. However, many users, like Aarushi, find themselves wearing AirPods for extended periods —sometimes causing irreversible long-term harm.