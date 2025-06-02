Are AirPods putting your ears at risk? Makeup artist Aarushi Oswal shares a painful wake-up call

In a world where AirPods and other in-ear devices have become near-constant companions —from work calls to workouts— it’s easy to forget the potential harm they can pose when used for prolonged periods. Makeup artist Aarushi Oswal recently reminded her followers of this reality in a sobering Instagram post.
Aarushi, a popular makeup artist and co-founder of Oceglow India, revealed that she lost 45% of her hearing in her left ear after wearing her AirPods for nearly eight continuous hours. What started as a normal day turned into a painful health emergency. Doctors informed her that the only way to attempt recovery was through strong medication and steroid injection directly into her ear — an extremely painful process, she noted.
Thankfully, there is hope. Aarushi shared that there’s a chance of full recovery within a week, but only if she avoids using any headphones for now. She warned her followers, urging them to be mindful of how long they wear earphones or headphones.
Experts have long warned that excessive use of in-ear headphones at high volumes can lead to noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL). The World Health Organisation recommends keeping listening volume below 70 dB and limiting headphone use to no more than 60 minutes at a time. However, many users, like Aarushi, find themselves wearing AirPods for extended periods —sometimes causing irreversible long-term harm.
Even moderate-volume sound exposure over many hours can fatigue the delicate hair cells in the inner ear. Over time, this damage can become permanent. Hearing loss isn’t just about missed words or muffled sounds. Studies have linked it to broader cognitive issues, including memory problems and a higher risk of dementia in later life. As earbuds become more integrated into daily routines, the stakes for safe listening are higher than ever.
Aarushi’s incident serves as a stark reminder that convenience shouldn’t come at the cost of health. She urged her community to take breaks, lower the volume and pay attention to early symptoms like ringing, discomfort or muffled hearing.
How to protect your ears:
Follow the 60/60 rule: Keep the volume under 60% and limit use to 60 minutes at a stretch.
Opt for over-ear alternatives: They’re less invasive and often allow better sound at lower volumes
Use noise cancellation: It reduces the need to raise volume in noise environments.
Listen to your body: Discomfort, ringing or ear fullness are signs to take a break.