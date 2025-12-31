Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri reveals how he sets screen time for his kids

Adam Mosseri shared that his kids are really into video games, and a stipulated amount of screen time is granted to them as reward, and so, "they earn their time". The Instagram CEO shared, "They have three half-hour sections during the week where they do homework. If they complete all three, they earn their 90 minutes on the weekend".

Adam further shared that from personal experience, he realised that taking away screen time did more harm than good. Hence, he has changed his approach. "We never take it away. When I used to take it away, they would get really disregulated and behave even worse. So I was like, alright, I’ll never take it away. You start with none, and you have to earn it".

Talking about the one exception to this very important discipline, Adam Mosseri said that when the kids are on the plane, all "barriers" are let lose because then they have to listen to everything the children say.

"On planes, it’s just like whatever gets you to the other side. You’re just trying to survive", Adam said.

Adam Mosseri's method focusses on a balanced system of discipline, where screen time is monitored and is treated as reward rather than a system of punishment.