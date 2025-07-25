Starfield may still be coming to PS5, here’s what we know

Good news for PS5 fans! Starfield may soon be making its way to PS5 despite being Xbox's biggest exclusive. According to new insider reports, PS5 port of Starfield is very much in development and only the timeline of its release has been shifted beyond initial expectations.
Recently, an industry insider NateTheHate responded to a comment made by a fan on social media, clearing the air that the Starfield PS5 hasn't been cancelled. Last year rumors circulated that the launch will be mad somewhere at the end of 2024 and will coincide with the release of Shattered Space. While that date has seemingly passed, Nate confirmed that the launch announcement is expected somewhere in 2025.
Development of the PS5 version reportedly began in advance and was, at one point, close enough to be released with DLC content. However, internal scheduling shifts have pushed the port’s launch to a later date. This delay could be linked to Bethesda’s continued work on new expansions and performance upgrades for Starfield, including the rumored Starborn DLC that’s still in work.
This expected PS5 release also aligns with Microsoft's developing multiplatform strategy. Hi-fi Rush, Pentiment, Sea of Thieves were recently launched on the PlayStation platforms. Forza Horizon 5 and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle are also rumored to be part of this new wave of cross-platform support. If Starfield joins this queue, it will mark another classic shift in Microsoft’s approach to exclusivity.
Microsoft nor Bethesda has officially confirmed the PS5 alignment with Starfield as of now. But with insider reports and trusted source, it's safe to expect this merger happening soon. Until then stay tuned for new developments.
