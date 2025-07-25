Starfield may still be coming to PS5, here’s what we know

Recently, an industry insider NateTheHate responded to a comment made by a fan on social media, clearing the air that the Starfield PS5 hasn't been cancelled. Last year rumors circulated that the launch will be mad somewhere at the end of 2024 and will coincide with the release of Shattered Space. While that date has seemingly passed, Nate confirmed that the launch announcement is expected somewhere in 2025.

Development of the PS5 version reportedly began in advance and was, at one point, close enough to be released with DLC content. However, internal scheduling shifts have pushed the port’s launch to a later date. This delay could be linked to Bethesda’s continued work on new expansions and performance upgrades for Starfield, including the rumored Starborn DLC that’s still in work.