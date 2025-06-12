iPhone 17: Launch, price and what to expect

Apple is all like to unveil iPhone 17 in September 2025, which would feature a new improved camera, an A19 chip, and a larger display with 120Hz refresh rate, as per the leaked reports. The iPhone 17 will be a part of the new 17 series, including iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and an all-new, iPhone 17 Air. That the 'Plus' variant seems to have been MIA, will also mean a strategic shift n Apple's product range.

Will there be changes in iPhone 17 design and display?

The iPhone 17 might have a similar design, with a "pill-shaped" dual-camera placement, similar to that of iPhone 16, while the display is expected to increase slightly to 6.3 inches. Reportedly, Apple might use Samsung’s latest OLED technology in this model, which would offer 30 per cent extra brightness, with an improved screen durability. One more major upgrade could be the introduction of a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate and "Always-On Display", features that were previously limited to Pro models only.

What are the iPhone 17 colour options

As per the reports, the iPhone 17 is likely to launch in Ultramarine, Teal, White, Black, and Pink colour. It is rumoured that Apple will also introduce a new Purple variant for iPhone 17, which would fill the colour gap hinted at in iPhone 16 leaks. Some of these colours may be renamed for marketing purposes, though the exact palette is yet to be confirmed.

iPhone 17: The camera upgrade

One of the biggest changes may be seen in the camera department. There is a good chance that the front camera will receive an upgrade to 24MP (significantly higher than the current 12MP sensor). The rear of the device will likely have a 48MP main lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Specifications, price and launch date: What to expect

Reportedly, the iPhone 17 will be powered by the latest A19 chip from Apple, built on an advanced 3nm process. Depending on availability, 8GB or 12GB RAM may be offered. Fast charging would also improve, with support for 35W wired charging for faster top-ups.

As per the prices are concerned, iPhone 17’s price is expected to start at INR 89,900 in India, slightly higher than last year’s INR 79,900, and is expected to be launched between September 11 and 13, 2025.