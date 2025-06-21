Massive iPhone 16 series price drops: Save up to ₹13,500 on Pro and Pro Max models in India

If you've been eyeing the latest iPhones, now might be the best time to make the leap. Several premium resellers are offering significant price cuts on Apple’s newest iPhone 16 series with savings of up to ₹13,500 on the iPhone 16 Pro Max and ₹13,000 on the iPhone 16 Pro.

Here's a complete breakdown of where to find these deals, how much you can save, and what each device offers.

Where can you avail these offers on iPhone 16 series?

The iPhone 16 Pro is now available at a discounted price of ₹1,09,900, down from the original ₹1,19,900. On top of this, you can get an additional instant cashback of ₹3,000 when using Kotak, ICICI, or SBI credit cards. This brings the effective price down to ₹1,06,900, a total savings of ₹13,000. The deal is available at iNvent, an Apple Premium Reseller.

The iPhone 16 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate for ultra-smooth performance. It runs on the new A18 Pro chip and boasts a sleek titanium design with a Ceramic Shield front for added durability. The rear camera setup includes a 48MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom. The front camera is 12MP, ideal for high-quality selfies and video calls.