Telegram founder Pavel Durov reveals whether his 106 children will inherit his $17 billion fortune

Pavel Durov, the elusive and often controversial co-founder of Telegram, one of the world’s most widely used encrypted messaging platforms, is back in the spotlight.

The 40-year-old tech billionaire is now facing serious criminal allegations

They include drug trafficking, money laundering, and fraud, but Pavel insists these accusations are baseless and politically motivated, calling the entire situation a “big set-up” and claiming he is being unfairly targeted without a proper trial.

In a candid interview with a French magazine, Durov opened up not only about the criminal charges but also about his personal life and the uncertain future of Telegram.

Among the many bombshells he dropped, one stood out: Durov revealed that he has fathered 106 children — six biological children with three women, and at least 100 more through sperm donation, spread across 12 countries.

His children cannot access his fortune for the next 30 years

The billionaire disclosed that he has already written his will, citing the dangers that come with running a platform as influential as Telegram, which has over a billion users and counts global leaders like Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron among its user base. In that will, he outlines plans to equally distribute his $17 billion fortune among all 106 of his children.

But the money won’t come easily. He has ensured that none of the children will have access to the fortune for 30 years, starting from the date of the interview.

“I decided that my children would not have access to my fortune until a period of thirty years has elapsed,” he said, emphasizing his desire for them to become independent and not rely solely on inherited wealth.

“I don’t want them fighting over money after I’m gone. They’re all my children. Whether natural or from donations, they’ll all be treated equally.”