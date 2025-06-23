Tesla launches limited Robotaxi trial in Austin; here's how it uses remote driving

Tesla has quietly launched its long-promised robotaxi service in Austin, Texas, marking a significant yet cautious step toward autonomous ride-hailing.

Around 10 Model Y SUVs began operating as Tesla robotaxis in Austin this weekend

Each ride priced at a flat $4.20, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The launch, which involved social media influencers showcasing their autonomous rides in videos reposted by Musk, comes amid heightened scrutiny over the safety and readiness of Tesla’s self-driving technology.

How Tesla’s Robotaxi works

Unlike full-scale autonomous services, Tesla’s rollout comes with layers of human oversight. Each robotaxi includes a safety monitor seated in the front passenger seat, and the vehicles are also remotely monitored by humans using a system known as teleoperation.

Elon stated that the company is being "super paranoid about safety."

The approach reflects Tesla’s balancing act between innovation and caution, especially as it enters the high-stakes robotaxi race currently led by players like Waymo and Baidu.