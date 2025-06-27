Google’s Doppl app is the future of fashion try-ons—here’s how it works

Doppl allows users to create a digital version of themselves by uploading a full-body photo. Once set up, you can try on various outfits virtually by uploading photos or screenshots—whether it's something you spotted in a thrift store, a look your friend is wearing, or even a style you came across while scrolling through social media. The app then generates an image of your virtual self wearing the selected outfit. To make the experience even more realistic, Doppl can transform these still images into AI-generated videos, giving you a better sense of how the outfit would move and look in real life.

Users can save their favorite looks, revisit previous try-ons, and share their virtual outfits with friends. According to Google, this app builds on the company's recent virtual try-on features available through Google Shopping. By offering the experience as a standalone app, Google hopes to make personal styling more accessible and engaging while gathering insights that could shape future innovations.