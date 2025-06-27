Paris Air Show features electric aircraft that flew 130 km for the cost of $7

Organised by SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), the Paris Air Show was opened to the general public from June 20 to 22. This year’s edition placed a strong focus on innovation, international cooperation, and the future of sustainable aviation, with electric and hybrid aircraft technologies taking center stage.

Among the most notable highlights was the debut of Beta Technologies' Alia CX300

Beta Technologies' Alia CX300 became the first electric aircraft to fly at the Paris Air Show. Designed to seat one pilot and four passengers, the Alia CX300 is available in two configurations: a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) version and a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) variant.

On June 3, Beta Technologies' Alia CX300, piloted by CEO Kyle Clark, made history by landing at JFK Airport from the Hamptons after a 35-minute flight, which cost around $7 (less than ₹600) saving hundreds in fuel.

Both models share a 50-foot wingspan, an H500A electric motor, and a 200-cubic-foot cabin with a payload capacity of 1,250 pounds. The VTOL version adds lift propellers and electric lift motors while retaining the same core airframe. Beta Technologies is manufacturing the aircraft in Burlington, Vermont, with certification targeted for 2026. The company is conducting real-world flight tests under FAA market survey provisions to earn credits toward certification. Their “Charge Cube” recharging unit can restore full battery power in under an hour.

Beta’s Alia aircraft at the show is currently touring Europe and will be delivered to Bristow in Norway in July, where it will undergo six months of flight trials. The company also announced a significant partnership with Republic Airways at the event.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed at the show, Republic Airways has agreed to purchase at least one Alia CX300. The aircraft will initially be used for pilot training and route planning, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025 under special airworthiness certificate rules. Republic has options to acquire additional units as its plans for commercial deployment evolve. The airline plans to begin with cargo operations and eventually transition to passenger services. The initial passenger variant will accommodate four people, while future versions could expand capacity to six or eight passengers.

Republic’s decision follows a successful demonstration flight where the Alia completed a 45-minute trip from East Hampton to JFK International Airport, consuming only $7 worth of electricity compared to several hundred dollars in helicopter fuel. Republic’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Koscal, was a passenger on the flight. Beta also revealed that another unit will be delivered to Air New Zealand later this year.

Beyond the Alia CX300, the Paris Air Show 2025 featured several other pioneering electric and hybrid aircraft

Archer Aviation unveiled the Midnight eVTOL air taxi, a five-seat aircraft with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph.

Eve Air Mobility introduced an updated eVTOL design with eight four-blade lift propellers, wheeled landing gear, and a modular wing. The aircraft can carry up to four passengers or cargo and is designed for quiet, flexible city transport.