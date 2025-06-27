Paris Air Show features electric aircraft that flew 130 km for the cost of $7

Organised by SIAE, a subsidiary of the French Aerospace Industries Association (GIFAS), the Paris Air Show was opened to the general public from June 20 to 22. This year’s edition placed a strong focus on innovation, international cooperation, and the future of sustainable aviation, with electric and hybrid aircraft technologies taking center stage.
Beta Technologies' Alia CX300 became the first electric aircraft to fly at the Paris Air Show. Designed to seat one pilot and four passengers, the Alia CX300 is available in two configurations: a conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) version and a vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) variant.
On June 3, Beta Technologies' Alia CX300, piloted by CEO Kyle Clark, made history by landing at JFK Airport from the Hamptons after a 35-minute flight, which cost around $7 (less than ₹600) saving hundreds in fuel.
Both models share a 50-foot wingspan, an H500A electric motor, and a 200-cubic-foot cabin with a payload capacity of 1,250 pounds. The VTOL version adds lift propellers and electric lift motors while retaining the same core airframe. Beta Technologies is manufacturing the aircraft in Burlington, Vermont, with certification targeted for 2026. The company is conducting real-world flight tests under FAA market survey provisions to earn credits toward certification. Their “Charge Cube” recharging unit can restore full battery power in under an hour.
Beta’s Alia aircraft at the show is currently touring Europe and will be delivered to Bristow in Norway in July, where it will undergo six months of flight trials. The company also announced a significant partnership with Republic Airways at the event.
Under a memorandum of understanding signed at the show, Republic Airways has agreed to purchase at least one Alia CX300. The aircraft will initially be used for pilot training and route planning, with delivery scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025 under special airworthiness certificate rules. Republic has options to acquire additional units as its plans for commercial deployment evolve. The airline plans to begin with cargo operations and eventually transition to passenger services. The initial passenger variant will accommodate four people, while future versions could expand capacity to six or eight passengers.
Republic’s decision follows a successful demonstration flight where the Alia completed a 45-minute trip from East Hampton to JFK International Airport, consuming only $7 worth of electricity compared to several hundred dollars in helicopter fuel. Republic’s President and Chief Commercial Officer, Matt Koscal, was a passenger on the flight. Beta also revealed that another unit will be delivered to Air New Zealand later this year.
Archer Aviation unveiled the Midnight eVTOL air taxi, a five-seat aircraft with a range of 60 miles and a top speed of 150 mph.
Eve Air Mobility introduced an updated eVTOL design with eight four-blade lift propellers, wheeled landing gear, and a modular wing. The aircraft can carry up to four passengers or cargo and is designed for quiet, flexible city transport.
eHang showcased the EH216-S, a fully autonomous eVTOL aimed at short-range urban mobility. Its focus on safety, sustainability, and cost-efficiency is intended to open the market to pilotless operations. Pipistrel, now part of Textron, presented the Nuuva V300, a hybrid-electric cargo drone capable of carrying 600 pounds over 300 nautical miles. It features nose-loading access, 100 cubic feet of cargo space, and a Honeywell triple-redundant flight control system for remote operations.
Aura Aero’s ERA regional aircraft was another highlight, attracting over 650 pre-orders. The hybrid-electric plane will carry up to 19 passengers or 1,900 kilograms of cargo, with a maximum range of 1,000 miles. It will be powered by eight electric motors and two SAF-compatible turbo-generators, offering both hybrid and full-electric flight modes. The first prototype is expected to fly in 2026, with commercial entry planned by 2030.
Blue Spirit Aero introduced the Dragonfly, a hydrogen-powered, four-seat trainer aircraft designed for flight schools. The aircraft uses 12 independent, self-contained hydrogen pods to drive distributed-electric propulsion. Its wing-mounted propellers enhance airflow and enable short take-offs, making it efficient and reliable for training environments.
The 2025 Paris Air Show marked a pivotal moment for the aviation industry, showcasing how next-generation technologies are progressing from prototype to practical application. The growing presence of electric, hybrid, and autonomous aircraft reflects a larger transformation toward sustainable, cost-effective, and versatile solutions that promise to reshape regional and urban air travel in the coming years.
