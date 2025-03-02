Akash Ambani breaks down how AI will affect jobs, drive India's double-digit growth

Apart from infrastructure, Ambani talked about the need to invest in AI research and development. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for AI and said deep research and development efforts would be essential for India to lead in this space.

"We continue to invest in deep research and deep development come that comes from that research. And then finally I think the proof of the pudding is to invest in the right talent," he said.

The third key element highlighted by Ambani is talent. He emphasized the need to recruit leading AI experts and promote innovative ideas. He noted that Jio has developed a robust AI team, which includes more than a thousand data scientists, researchers, and engineers.