iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a big ₹17,695 discount on shopping app; here’s how it can be availed

The iPhone 16e is now available for purchase, but it is unlikely to draw customers away from Apple's flagship model, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. For those interested in the Pro Max, there's great news: it is currently listed at a considerable discount on Amazon.
iPhone 16 Pro Max buyers can get a big ₹17,695 discount on Amazon; here’s how
The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is priced at ₹1,35,900, down from its MRP of ₹1,44,900. Moreover, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you can enjoy an additional ₹3,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,32,900, making for a total discount of ₹12,000 from the MRP.
The best offer is for holders of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which provides a ₹2,000 instant discount on non-EMI transactions, lowering the price to ₹1,33,900. In addition, Amazon Prime members can receive 5% cashback, amounting to ₹6,695, credited after your billing cycle.
Taking the cashback into account, the net effective price drops to ₹1,27,205, which means you save a substantial ₹17,695 off the MRP.
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max have several common features, such as the 5x 12MP telephoto camera, 48MP wide camera, and 48MP ultra-wide camera. However, the Pro Max offers significant benefits. It has a larger display, catering to users who favor bigger screens. Additionally, it provides improved battery life, making it suitable for heavy users. Lastly, the Pro Max starts with 256GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro has a base storage of 128GB.