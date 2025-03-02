iPhone 16 Pro Max gets a big ₹17,695 discount on shopping app; here’s how it can be availed

iPhone 16 Pro Max buyers can get a big ₹17,695 discount on Amazon; here’s how

The iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) is priced at ₹1,35,900, down from its MRP of ₹1,44,900. Moreover, if you use an ICICI Bank credit card, you can enjoy an additional ₹3,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,32,900, making for a total discount of ₹12,000 from the MRP.

The best offer is for holders of the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which provides a ₹2,000 instant discount on non-EMI transactions, lowering the price to ₹1,33,900. In addition, Amazon Prime members can receive 5% cashback, amounting to ₹6,695, credited after your billing cycle.

Taking the cashback into account, the net effective price drops to ₹1,27,205, which means you save a substantial ₹17,695 off the MRP.