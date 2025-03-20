Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' debuts with 'mostly positive' rating on Steam

The latest instalment in Ubisoft's blockbuster "Assassin's Creed" franchise, "Assassin's Creed Shadows," has received a "mostly positive" rating on Steam, garnering 79% positive feedback from 497 user reviews just two hours after its launch on the platform Thursday. This release, which has been delayed twice, is set in rural Japan and marks Ubisoft's first significant game debut following the lukewarm reception of "Star Wars Outlaws" in August of last year.
On Sony's PlayStation Store, where the game launched at midnight, it boasts an impressive user rating of 4.79 stars out of five from 1,338 ratings. The launch of this title could be seen as a critical moment for Ubisoft, as the French video game company faces declining revenue, a falling stock price, and takeover rumours.
Ubisoft noted in February that pre-orders for the game were “tracking solidly,” comparable to those of "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," the franchise's second most successful entry. "Assassin's Creed Shadows" became available on PC and current-generation consoles, priced at $69.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition across all platforms.
On Metacritic, the PC version achieved a score of 78 points based on 45 critic reviews, while the PlayStation 5 version scored 81 points from 78 reviews, and the Xbox Series X version received 85 points based on 20 reviews.
Set during the Azuchi-Momoyama period of Feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows explores a time of transformation as the country begins to unify, leading to conflict and war. Players follow the stories of Yasuke, an African samurai, and Naoe, a shinobi assassin. While Naoe embodies the traditional AC-style assassin with her stealthy and cunning ninja techniques, Yasuke represents a formidable samurai warrior. According to Ubisoft, Naoe takes on the role of "protector" in her fight to defend her Iga province, facing challenges such as invasions and political turmoil.
The game also introduces new features such as a customizable home base called the Hideout, the ability to send scouts, map modifications, and a dynamic weather system that can influence missions. Players can take advantage of environmental conditions—such as using rain to muffle their footsteps for stealthy movement.