Ubisoft's 'Assassin's Creed Shadows' debuts with 'mostly positive' rating on Steam

Ubisoft noted in February that pre-orders for the game were “tracking solidly,” comparable to those of "Assassin's Creed Odyssey," the franchise's second most successful entry. "Assassin's Creed Shadows" became available on PC and current-generation consoles, priced at $69.99 for the standard edition and $89.99 for the deluxe edition across all platforms.

On Metacritic, the PC version achieved a score of 78 points based on 45 critic reviews, while the PlayStation 5 version scored 81 points from 78 reviews, and the Xbox Series X version received 85 points based on 20 reviews.

Set during the Azuchi-Momoyama period of Feudal Japan, Assassin's Creed Shadows explores a time of transformation as the country begins to unify, leading to conflict and war. Players follow the stories of Yasuke, an African samurai, and Naoe, a shinobi assassin. While Naoe embodies the traditional AC-style assassin with her stealthy and cunning ninja techniques, Yasuke represents a formidable samurai warrior. According to Ubisoft, Naoe takes on the role of "protector" in her fight to defend her Iga province, facing challenges such as invasions and political turmoil.

The game also introduces new features such as a customizable home base called the Hideout, the ability to send scouts, map modifications, and a dynamic weather system that can influence missions. Players can take advantage of environmental conditions—such as using rain to muffle their footsteps for stealthy movement.