Google denies claims that it has been accessing users' Gmail to train Gemini

A viral post on X claimed that tech giant Google uses information stored in Gmail to train their AI, Gemini. However, Google took notice of the traction posts with such internet were receiving, and decided to make a statement.
The multinational tech corporation set the record straight and said that have never used Gmail data and value privacy.
Gmail, Google's email service has dismissed viral claims and denied allegations that it accessed users Gmail accounts to collect data and feed them to their AI model, Gemini to train it.
The tweet that made the alarming claim read, "IMPORTANT message for everyone using Gmail. You have been automatically OPTED IN to allow Gmail to access all your private messages & attachments to train AI models".
The X user further provided instructions on how to deal with the issue. "You have to manually turn off Smart Features in the Setting menu in TWO locations. Retweet so every is aware", the post read.
The viral post, which was made on November 20, 2025, has almost 8M likes as of now. The YouTube influencer attached a number of screenshots to support his claim about Google.
In another claim, a popular malware and virus protection site, Malwarebytes made a report alleging that Google is privy to its user's personal messages and documents shared on their private Gmail accounts. The company further alleged that Google is using the information extracted from the private data to train Gemini.
Days after the claims went viral and users were in panic, Google denied any such claims. On November 22, the Gmail took to its official X account to write, "Let's set the record straight on recent misleading reports. Here are the facts: We have not changed anyone’s settings. Gmail Smart Features have existed for many years".
Gmail further clarified in clear words, "We do not use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model. We are always transparent and clear if we make changes to our terms & policies".
The claims have led to a lot of discussion online, and is just another example of the widespread misinformation and privacy concerns that rampant in the age of AI.