Google denies claims that it has been accessing users' Gmail to train Gemini

A viral post on X claimed that tech giant Google uses information stored in Gmail to train their AI, Gemini. However, Google took notice of the traction posts with such internet were receiving, and decided to make a statement.

Google said that they are transparent in their functioning, dismiss viral claims

Gmail, Google's email service has dismissed viral claims and denied allegations that it accessed users Gmail accounts to collect data and feed them to their AI model, Gemini to train it.