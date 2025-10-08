Instagram launches interactive map in India, but raises privacy concerns

Instagram has begun rolling out its new interactive Map feature in India, offering users a fresh way to explore and share location-based content, much like Snapchat’s "Snap Map" tool.

Like Snapchat’s Snap Map, Instagram’s new feature lets you share your location

The feature, already available in select regions earlier this year, lets users view posts, Reels, Stories and Notes tagged with specific places. It also helps them discover local trends, events and popular hangouts in real time.

It says the new feature is for you “to responsibly share your location with friends you pick using the Instagram Map”. The feature seems innocuous enough, right? But the new feature may compromise user privacy and safety.

Instagram’s Map is designed for users to selectively share their active location. They can choose to reveal it only to specific friends or groups instead of all followers. Those who prefer complete privacy can disable location access from their device settings.

For teen users with supervised accounts, Instagram has added an additional layer of protection. Parents can expect to receive notifications when their child activates the feature and can manage permissions directly.

However, that does not eliminate safety concerns. Social mapping tools use the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology in your smartphone to locate you. This geolocation system is powered by satellites orbiting earth and doesn’t require internet connection or telephone reception to operate.