Instagram launches interactive map in India, but raises privacy concerns

Instagram has begun rolling out its new interactive Map feature in India, offering users a fresh way to explore and share location-based content, much like Snapchat’s "Snap Map" tool.
The feature, already available in select regions earlier this year, lets users view posts, Reels, Stories and Notes tagged with specific places. It also helps them discover local trends, events and popular hangouts in real time.
It says the new feature is for you “to responsibly share your location with friends you pick using the Instagram Map”. The feature seems innocuous enough, right? But the new feature may compromise user privacy and safety.
Instagram’s Map is designed for users to selectively share their active location. They can choose to reveal it only to specific friends or groups instead of all followers. Those who prefer complete privacy can disable location access from their device settings.
For teen users with supervised accounts, Instagram has added an additional layer of protection. Parents can expect to receive notifications when their child activates the feature and can manage permissions directly.
However, that does not eliminate safety concerns. Social mapping tools use the Global Positioning System (GPS) technology in your smartphone to locate you. This geolocation system is powered by satellites orbiting earth and doesn’t require internet connection or telephone reception to operate.
That means by making available your location, you are "allowing" Big Tech platforms like Google and Meta to invade your privacy and sell your data, something these platforms are notorious for.
When users tag a location in a post, Story or Reel, that content can appear on the Map for 24 hours, helping others discover popular spots. Before publishing, creators can preview how their post will appear on the Map, giving them more control over their visibility.
Although your location is off by default, it is not clear if its switched on from the next time around. Available on both iOS and Android, the update is being released in stages as part of a phased rollout. Once active, users can find the Map option through their Direct Message (DM) inbox icon.
