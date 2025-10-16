Japanese Government asks Sora 2 maker OpenAI to stop copyright infringement

On October 1, OpenAI launched Sora 2 which can be used to generate even 1080p resolution videos upto 20 seconds long. Needless to say, users have been making full use of the new tech and generating a variety of videos as they like.
Sora 2 has been widely used to generate videos of copyrighted Japanese characters such as Pokémon, Mario, One Piece, Demon Slayer and more. Reacting to the phenomena, Japan's Government has reportedly formally requested the parent company, OpenAI to refrain from such copyright infringement.
Following Sora 2's ability to generate videos of characters from Japanese anime, manga and video games, the country's Government has requested to prevent such copyright infringement, citing that they are "irreplaceable treasures".
During a formal press conference held by the Japanese government's Cabinet Office last week, the IP and AI strategy minister, Minoru Kiuchi announced the request. It has been further reported that it was the Cabinet Office’s Intellectual Property Strategy Headquarters that had come up with the request.
An eminent Japanese, Akihisa Shiozaki, took to his X account to write about the threats that he has written extensively about Sora 2 has potentially brought along with itself. "The release of Sora 2 has once again highlighted the issue of AI and copyright", he expressed. The politician further added, "Japan bears a responsibility to take the lead on making rules (related to AI and copyright infringement), precisely because we are a country that has captivated the world with the creative power of anime, games, and music".
As of now, no representatives of OpenAI have responded to the request made by the Japanese Government.
