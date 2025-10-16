Japanese Government asks Sora 2 maker OpenAI to stop copyright infringement

On October 1, OpenAI launched Sora 2 which can be used to generate even 1080p resolution videos upto 20 seconds long. Needless to say, users have been making full use of the new tech and generating a variety of videos as they like.

Sora 2 has been widely used to generate videos of copyrighted Japanese characters such as Pokémon, Mario, One Piece, Demon Slayer and more. Reacting to the phenomena, Japan's Government has reportedly formally requested the parent company, OpenAI to refrain from such copyright infringement.

Japan's Government issues request to OpenAI

Following Sora 2's ability to generate videos of characters from Japanese anime, manga and video games, the country's Government has requested to prevent such copyright infringement, citing that they are "irreplaceable treasures".