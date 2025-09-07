Roblox to roll out short-form video feed, AI tools and stricter age verification

Before the end of the year, Roblox will enable a short-form video feed and AI tools for creators, along with an age-verification process for all those who use voice chat. The former is part of the age estimation program expansion it first introduced in July.

To age verify, the online game and game creation platform intends to work with regional age rating standards such as the German USK or the European PEGI. The company will be introducing face scans, which it calls a "video selfie", is expected to help confirm a minimum age of 13 in the future. This is necessary for specific chat features, like enabling voice chat with players in the same multiplayer room or disabling parental filters in text chat.