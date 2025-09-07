Roblox to roll out short-form video feed, AI tools and stricter age verification

Before the end of the year, Roblox will enable a short-form video feed and AI tools for creators, along with an age-verification process for all those who use voice chat. The former is part of the age estimation program expansion it first introduced in July.
To age verify, the online game and game creation platform intends to work with regional age rating standards such as the German USK or the European PEGI. The company will be introducing face scans, which it calls a "video selfie", is expected to help confirm a minimum age of 13 in the future. This is necessary for specific chat features, like enabling voice chat with players in the same multiplayer room or disabling parental filters in text chat.
The video selfie feature will let users use the front camera of their smartphone to film their own face from several angles to generate biometric data, which is then evaluated by the external service provider Persona.
Another option is to provide an official ID document if the video selfie incorrectly identifies them as being under 13. The accuracy of this video selfie feature is still uncertain.
The new Roblox Moments feature will enable users to create and share moments of their gameplay on the platform's feed, but there will be age restrictions on it. While users can share mature games on Moments, those cannot be viewed by those who do not meet the age requirements.
Not only will each video be reviewed by Roblox, but users can also "flag content that they find inappropriate," the company's safety chief, Matt Kaufman confirmed.
As for AI creation tools, creators would be able to make objects like futuristic monster trucks, tailored to suit the game they're playing, Anupam Singh, Roblox’s senior vice president of engineering, confirmed.
