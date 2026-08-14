Instagram wordmark gets a change after a decade

Sharing the new font, the American entrepreneur wrote on both Instagram and Threads, "The wordmark at the top of the app hasn’t changed in 10 years, so it was time for a refresh. Cleaner and more modern, with references to the original and the simplicity and craft that’s always made it Instagram."

Meta has already introduced the change and the new wordmark logo is visible after a quick update. The new logo retains the simplicity of the original while giving it a fresh look.

The font has been redrawn with a mix of cursive and normal fonts. The letters 's', 'g' and 'r' got the good old cursive twist while the remaining letters stood apart. The old logo was entirely in cursive.

The change has received mixed reactions. "But why was this needed?", one comment read under Adam's post. "This is timeless! Love it", another person wrote. "I actually love the refresh! Clean, simple, and still feels like Instagram", another user opined.

The last design update for the app came in 2016 when the app logo was changed from the original brown and rainbow strip to the two-dimensional pink gradient that we see today.