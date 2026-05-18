LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launch schedule confirmed for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2 and PC

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight puts players in the role of the Dark Knight in a fast-paced action adventure that combines intense combat, an open-world version of Gotham City, and the trademark humor and style associated with LEGO games.
The title pulls inspiration from across Batman’s long history, including the films, the classic 1960s television series, and the comic books. Fans will also spot references to alternate Batman storylines, including the LEGO adaptation of the Batsuit from Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, the popular steampunk-inspired Elseworlds graphic novel.
The game is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players on PC will gain access starting at 10am PT on May 22, while console users can begin playing at midnight in their local regions. Those who purchased the deluxe edition with early access can start playing three days before the official launch.
Release timings vary depending on platform. On Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5, the game unlocks at midnight local time, meaning UK players can begin at 12am BST on May 19 during the early access period.
PC users in the UK, however, will need to wait longer because Warner Bros. is using a synchronized global launch schedule for the platform. The early access PC launch begins at 10am PT on May 19, which converts to 6pm BST, roughly 18 hours after the console release window opens.
TT Games is using the same release structure for the game’s full launch on May 22. Console players will again receive access at midnight local time, while the PC version will unlock globally at 6pm BST that same day.