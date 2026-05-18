LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight launch schedule confirmed for PS5, Xbox, Switch 2 and PC

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight puts players in the role of the Dark Knight in a fast-paced action adventure that combines intense combat, an open-world version of Gotham City, and the trademark humor and style associated with LEGO games.

The title pulls inspiration from across Batman’s long history, including the films, the classic 1960s television series, and the comic books. Fans will also spot references to alternate Batman storylines, including the LEGO adaptation of the Batsuit from Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, the popular steampunk-inspired Elseworlds graphic novel.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight expands the Caped Crusader’s universe with new adventure

The game is scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players on PC will gain access starting at 10am PT on May 22, while console users can begin playing at midnight in their local regions. Those who purchased the deluxe edition with early access can start playing three days before the official launch.