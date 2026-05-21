Decoding the rise of literary RPGs: Why the new age of storytelling is playable

Traditional RPGs have always contained literary elements. Early tabletop systems like Dungeons & Dragons encouraged players to build characters, invent backstories, and participate in collaborative storytelling. Eventually, classic computer RPGs such as Baldur's Gate and Planescape: Torment expanded that idea through rich dialogue trees and philosophical themes.

But modern LitRPG (literary role-playing games), take things further. The scuccesses of titles like Disco Elysium, Pentiment, and Citizen Sleeper prove that audiences are hungry for games that prioritise writing as much as visuals or combat.

What literary RPGs tell us about the future of reading

Combat is often secondary (sometimes removed entirely!). Instead, language becomes the central mechanic. Players negotiate, investigate, persuade, remember, and interpret. A conversation can carry as much tension as a boss fight.

While the trope of "trapping a human inside a game" dates back to 1880s precursors and early 2000s Japanese anime like Sword Art Online, the term "LitRPG" was formally coined in late 2013 by Russian publishers. For its first decade, it lived as a wild-west ecosystem driven by self-published authors on platforms like Royal Road and Kindle Unlimited, growing steadily by roughly 10% year-over-year.