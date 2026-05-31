Call of Duty is back on Nintendo after 13 years with Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty is coming back to Nintendo hardware with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. This is the franchise's first appearance on a Nintendo platform in over a decade. Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on October 23, 2026. The latest entry in the long-running shooter series promises a darker, more intense campaign centred on the escalating consequences of global conflict.
The story follows a young squad of South Korean soldiers fighting for survival amid a collapsing frontline, while veteran operative Captain Price embarks on a personal mission from the shadows. As Price's covert actions intersect with the larger forces driving the invasion, the conflict spirals into a global crisis that threatens to engulf multiple nations.
Players will battle across a wide range of locations and combat scenarios, including trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters firefights in New York, high-speed pursuits through Paris, and large-scale assaults aimed at reclaiming occupied cities.
Multiplayer aims to deliver tactical, grounded combat with enhanced movement options, greater player freedom, and full cross-play and cross-progression support. Nintendo Switch 2 players will also have the option to use the Joy-Con 2's mouse-style controls. Meanwhile, the DMZ mode returns with players taking on the role of covert operatives conducting high-risk extraction missions behind enemy lines.
One of the biggest talking points surrounding the game is its arrival on Nintendo Switch 2. According to Infinity Ward director Jack O'Hara, development of the native Switch 2 version has progressed smoothly, with the core port already complete. The remaining development period will focus on polishing and optimizing performance ahead of launch.
The Switch 2 edition is being developed by Digital Legends Entertainment in partnership with Infinity Ward and is designed to run natively on the hardware rather than relying on cloud streaming technology.
Switch 2 users can play alongside those on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.
Despite developer confidence, some skepticism remains among fans. The franchise's last Nintendo outing, Call of Duty: Ghosts on Wii U in 2013, received a mixed reception, and questions remain about how well a modern AAA shooter can perform on a hybrid console. Independent hands-on previews and technical analysis closer to launch will likely provide a clearer picture.
The release also represents a significant milestone following Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Bringing Call of Duty to Nintendo platforms was one of the commitments made during regulatory discussions surrounding the $69 billion deal, and Modern Warfare 4 on Switch 2 serves as the strongest indication yet that Microsoft intends to honor that promise.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 launches on October 23, 2026, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Battle.net and the Microsoft Store, as well as Nintendo Switch 2. While pre-orders are already available for PlayStation, Xbox and PC, Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders are expected to open later this summer. Pricing details for the Switch 2 version have not yet been announced.