Call of Duty is back on Nintendo after 13 years with Modern Warfare 4

Call of Duty is coming back to Nintendo hardware with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4. This is the franchise's first appearance on a Nintendo platform in over a decade. Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on October 23, 2026. The latest entry in the long-running shooter series promises a darker, more intense campaign centred on the escalating consequences of global conflict.

Modern Warfare 4 launches on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Switch 2

The story follows a young squad of South Korean soldiers fighting for survival amid a collapsing frontline, while veteran operative Captain Price embarks on a personal mission from the shadows. As Price's covert actions intersect with the larger forces driving the invasion, the conflict spirals into a global crisis that threatens to engulf multiple nations.

Players will battle across a wide range of locations and combat scenarios, including trench warfare in Korea, close-quarters firefights in New York, high-speed pursuits through Paris, and large-scale assaults aimed at reclaiming occupied cities.