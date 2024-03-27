Up-and-coming actors speak about the importance of stage in their careers

On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Wednesday, actors Pavail Gulati, Sunny Hinduja and Akshay Oberoi have spoken about why theatre is important and what they have learnt from it.

For Thappad actor Pavail Gulati, who has studied in the National School of Drama and Whistling Woods, it was “confidence” that he by doing theatre. He told a news agency, “Performing in front of a live audience and getting feedback at the same time is the biggest high for an actor. Going from being nervous with sweaty palms to confident on stage knowing you can fail anytime, is what theatre gave me.”

“It gives me the confidence to fail and succeed cause no show ever goes the same. It's got its ups and downs and down just like in real life,” he added.

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has worked in projects such as Aspirants, The Family Man, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 and Jamun, received his actor training at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune.

He said that he believes that theatre is his root as an actor. “As a child, for example, who learns to run, first has to take the walking steps, and that’s exactly what theatre is for me. It’s the root of acting where you take the steps into the world. What is special about theatre is that it’s an actor's medium. There’s no action or cut. There’s a single action and a single cut. You prepare for weeks for it. The lessons that you learn from ground level are enriching,” he reflected.