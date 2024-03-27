'Whenever I did a play, I came alive as a performer’, says Richa Chadha on World Theatre Day

On the occasion of World Theatre Day on Wednesday, actress Richa Chadha spoke about how she owes a lot to theatre.

“The reason you feel alive when you perform is because you have some kind of theatre experience. I would really recommend that people treat theatre as an end in itself and not as a stepping stone to films because the journey of theatre is very rewarding,” Richa told a news agency.

She said that working on a play for months and then bettering it each time is a “really enriching experience.”