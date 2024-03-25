Theatre thespian Begum Razia Baig passes away

She was known for producing heritage oriented historical spectacles at Palaces and forts around the world with plays like Quli: Dilon ka Shahzaada, Savaan-e-Hayat, Spaces, Under an Oak Tree and others, which in addition to being staged at prestigious global theatre festival had the distinction of being invited to the revered University of Oxford and Edinburgh Fest. In the 1970s and 80s, her adaptations of plays Udhar ka Pati, Sakharam Binder, Aadhey Adhure and several others for her legendary husband’s New Theatre Hyderabad are remembered even today. She was also known for her authentic Hyderabadi cuisine columns in leading dailies.

On Sunday afternoon when she passed away, she was surrounded by her family, theatre personalities Moin Ali Baig, Mohammad Ali Baig, Afzal Ali Baig and daughter-in-law author Noor Baig.