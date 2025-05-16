Poochu’s Productions’ new psychological drama brings a story set in a 1960s Catholic school

After a successful premiere in Chennai this February, Doubt, the Tony and Pulitzer-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, brought to life by Chennai-based theatre troupe — Poochu‘s Productions — arrives at Ranga Shankara, this weekend. Set in a Catholic school in 1960s Chicago, the psychological drama follows the escalating tension between a priest accused of inappropriate conduct and the resolute nun who suspects him, all without providing the audience with any definitive answers. “The play is written in such a way that it leaves the audience in doubt. You walk out wondering — did he do it or not? And that’s the beauty of it. There’s no right or wrong, only perception,” reveals Denver Anthony Nicholas, the director.
The script resonated deeply with the director, who actively scouts for plays that connect on a personal and artistic level. “When I read this, I didn’t have to wonder what the characters are about — it was all there, written with such clarity and substance. It’s not about spreading awareness, but it sparks conversation. You walk out of the auditorium and find yourself debating it over dinner,” he shares. The 90-minute play stars Aloysius played by Deepa Nambiar, Flynn played by TM Karthik, James played by Abinaya Ravindranathan and Mrs Muller played by Dakshana Rajaram.
Set and costumes
Set design and costumes are crafted to mirror the time period and Catholic atmosphere. The stage will be split into three distinct zones — a church with a pulpit and stained-glass window, a principal’s office and a courtyard. Costumes stay true to the 1960s, with traditional Catholic clerical and nun attire. While the play’s themes of power, hierarchy and morality are set in a specific era, they are relevant even today. “It connects with a mature audience. You understand each character’s motivation — the naive young nun, the determined principal, the priest pleading his innocence and the mother of the accused boy. You feel for all of them,” he shares.
₹590. May 18, 3.30 pm & 7.30 pm. At Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.