Poochu’s Productions’ new psychological drama brings a story set in a 1960s Catholic school

After a successful premiere in Chennai this February, Doubt, the Tony and Pulitzer-winning play by John Patrick Shanley, brought to life by Chennai-based theatre troupe — Poochu‘s Productions — arrives at Ranga Shankara, this weekend. Set in a Catholic school in 1960s Chicago, the psychological drama follows the escalating tension between a priest accused of inappropriate conduct and the resolute nun who suspects him, all without providing the audience with any definitive answers. “The play is written in such a way that it leaves the audience in doubt. You walk out wondering — did he do it or not? And that’s the beauty of it. There’s no right or wrong, only perception,” reveals Denver Anthony Nicholas, the director.