How a Maya legend finds new life in contemporary circus theatre

This enduring myth forms the heart of Díaz’s stage adaptation, Mortal Leap into Xib’alb’a, a production that melds circus arts with theatre to reimagine the twins’ descent into the underworld. Rather than presenting spectacle for its own sake, Díaz and his team focus on atmosphere, ritual and narrative. Acrobatics, aerial work and movement become extensions of character, emotion and myth, crafting a world where danger and transformation feel palpable.

The show first debuted in 2023 and continues to return to the stage, with recent performances held in Mexico City. Its evolution mirrors the artistic trajectory of its creators. The troupe behind the piece—Tránsito Cinco—was founded two decades ago by Díaz and fellow artist Jessica González. Originally trained in theatre, the pair began searching for a vocabulary that could fuse acting with dance, movement and heightened physicality. Circus, González recalls, became the point at which those artistic forms intersected, offering a discipline both expressive and dynamic.

Today, Tránsito Cinco’s body of work spans 16 productions, each with its own visual world and narrative spine. Although their themes vary, Díaz and González share a commitment to storytelling, believing that circus can communicate ideas, explore identity and even address social questions. Their working methods are documented in Somnia, a film exploring the company’s artistic philosophy. At a recent screening, director Arely Cantellano described circus as an art form that “opens doors to many different arts,” inviting audiences into a communal act of imagination.