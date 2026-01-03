PastForward: Sharanya Ramprakash's journey through theatre's living archive

“As a 10-year-old, I secretly admired actress Umashree in all those Rajkumar films — always the comic side character, the clown who could speak truth because no one took her seriously — while the heroine, whom we were taught to emulate, felt like a role that required annihilating my own personhood,” she tells us. What she once admired in secret became a compass. Through Umashree’s so-called ‘vulgarity,’ she found honesty, irreverence and permission. If the past gave Sharanya a lineage to reclaim, Bengaluru gave her the ground to grow it. “The city as a contemporary landscape — its institutions, its contradictions, its people — has shaped so much of how I do theatre,” she says. Mount Carmel College, an erstwhile all-women’s space where it was natural for women to play every role; Manipal University and the Yakshagana Kendra in Udupi; Neenasam, where so many of her performances found their shape; and Ranga Shankara, the city’s beating theatre heart — each space formed a different layer of her artistic vocabulary. These were not just venues or schools but ecosystems: translators, activists, researchers, supporters who fed her practice from completely different fields. “There is something about being in a space like Bengaluru that makes me a very particular kind of Bengaluru theatre maker,” she says. “I place my work very much within the city’s imagination.”

“Recently, I was searching on women’s performance histories and suddenly my own work showed up

in the results,” she says, laughing at how ‘old’ and ‘experienced’ it made her feel. Yet the moment was profound — a reminder that lineage is not static. As forgotten performers

once called out to her, her work now joins the archive that future artistes might look toward when they need courage or direction. “We stand on each other’s shoulders,” she says. “That’s what theatre is — community, ancestry and listening to each other’s voices. I’m just glad to add mine to the list.”