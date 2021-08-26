International Dog Day: 7 pet-friendly staycation options

Imagine a home away from home where you can take your entire family along, including your furry friends. Could it get any better? Thankfully, there are many pet-friendly staycation options in India. On International Dog Day today, we look at 7 of them:

1. An Apple Orchard Farmstay in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh









Nestled in the middle of a lush apple orchard and a permaculture farm, Meena Bagh Ratnari offers more than ample room for your buddy to run around. In addition, there is plenty of space inside the four-bedroom property where he can frolic about freely. But the highlight of the stay is that it has at least 5 different kinds of farm animals including cats, dogs, sheep, ducks, and chicken, to give a great company to your best friend. Available on Airbnb



2. Grape County, Nashik







It is one thing to create something in a picturesque location, but it is altogether a different feat when you turn barren land into a self-sustaining biodiversity park and that's exactly what the team behind the Grape County has done. Spanning across 150 acres, Grape County has successfully blended in the ecosystem to create a beautiful haven, complete with a massive manmade lake. A perfect abode for humans and animals alike, the eco-resort offers sky rooms and forest tents. Want more? Guests along with their pets can also go for a trek in the pristine Sahyadri range or indulge in nature trails within the resort.



3. ITC Grand Bharat, Gurugram





Gurugram-based ITC Grand Bharat is a pet-friendly retreat where pets can enjoy luxurious and comfortable amenities. What makes the retreat stand apart are the open areas spread across 300 acres that can be perfect for the pets to take a stroll. Additionally, its kitchen caters to the dietary requirements of the pets and prepares meals accordingly.



4. Captains Farm, Javagal, Karnataka







Located in a farm-like neighbourhood in the rural town of Javagal (four hours away from Bangalore), Captain Farms is bursting with both luxury and eco-friendly features. The rustic house made from sun-burnt bricks, clay and local stones, with a Mangalorean-tiled roof, offers just the right ambience to indulge in an authentic Karnataka-style meal in a candle-lit setting. To get a full feel of the area, guests can walk along with their pets to heritage sites like Halebeedu and Belur, which are located very close to the property. Available on Vistarooms.



5. IHCL hotels, Goa



Not just one but five IHCL hotels in Goa are pet-friendly. Whether it is Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa, Taj Holiday Village Resort & Spa, Cidade de Goa – IHCL SeleQtions or Vivanta, they all offer a host of in-room amenities and outdoor facilities, including customised menus and lawn access, to make the most of your staycation with your pets.

6. Pool Villa by Rentalgram in Lonavala, Maharashtra









Spread across 10,000 sq ft, Pool Villa by Rentalgram is ideal for a short getaway with a large group of people. The two-storied, three-bedroom villa has a fully equipped kitchen and a lovely pergola to sit outside and enjoy some time in the sun. Want more? There is a play area along with a regular pool, as well as a baby pool, perhaps the best gift you can give to your pooch. Available on Airbnb



7. Neverland Farms, Karjat





Located amidst beautiful greenery, by the river and equipped with modern amenities, Neverland Farms is a great escape. A sprawling property spread across eight acres, it features brown rustic interiors, ample space and equally stunning views, making it the perfect home away from home for you and your pets. Available on Vistarooms.



