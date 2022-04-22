Travel Diaries: Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam is the perfect summer getaway if you fancy spending quality time with family and friends in the lap of nature

Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam. Being based out of Hyderabad, meant at any chance, a quick retreat to the port city Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh was always welcome. The clear sky and the soothing breeze from the Bay of Bengal were the perfect antidotes to the hot day as we landed at the Visakhapatnam airport for a weekend beach getaway to Radisson’s brand new luxury property located near Rushikonda Beach. The drive from the airport to the property was through city lanes, full of traffic but it took only 45 minutes for us to reachBlu Resort Visakhapatnam.

Superior room with ocean view

The fatigue of travelling was washed away instantly as the staff members smilingly welcomed us with kumkum tika on our forehead and a shell necklace around our neck. Not forgetting the refreshing coconut water and hot towel to wipe away any last fragments of tiredness. After a quick walk around the infinity pool, soaking in the fresh air, we made our way to our room, the ocean view executive room. It was almost like a mini home with all the modern facilities (read huge comfy bed, painting above the bed, huge TV, upholstered couch, elegant bathroom, and a well-stocked mini-bar with an attached balcony looking over the vast ocean). Haveli - Jacuzzi Bath Tub

Nature trails

Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam property boasts 99 rooms and three independent villas. The resort is divided into different categories like garden view, ocean view, executive suites, garden villa with private pool, and last but not least Haveli. As we stepped inside the latter, we were mesmerised to see the eight-room, multi-floor lavish villa. Haveli also features a jacuzzi, indoor pool, separate bar, lounge space, and garden. Our next stop was 365, the resort’s contemporary restaurant for an elaborate lunch buffet. We were pleasantly surprised with the variety on offer. Andhra Thali

We had special chicken biryani, Andhra mutton curry, and chicken dim sums. Post lunch after a brief period of strolling around the cobbled pathway leading to the resort’s fish pond we walked to the beach. The five-minute walk to the beach was through the resort’s private access and we reached on time to witness the eye-catching sunset along the beach. The sea breeze messing with our hair was relaxing. We stood there until our feet hurt, soaking in the breeze as much as possible. After spending a couple of hours walking on the beach and using every opportunity to click photos we went back to enjoy the delicious high tea spread at Upper Deck, an urban hangout that doubles up as a café and a bar. Post walking we were again hungry and we gorged on piping hot Mirchi bajji and tea. The day ended with a lavish candlelight dinner of Endupalli lamb chops, Malai cheese broccoli on vol au vent and Patrani dahi kebab at the Upper Deck before retiring to our warm cozy beds.

The morning at the resort was a leisurely one back at the 365 restaurant as we enjoyed live counters for dosas, eggs made to order, masala chai, and fresh bakes. Post which we hopped on a buggy to take a tour of the vast property. We saw the 4,500 sq ft amphitheatre, Sagarika Convention Center that can accommodate about 3,000 guests, Savannah lawn spanning 25,000 sq ft, the spa Aathma and the infinity pool looking over the ocean. Later we then headed for Ethnic, the authentic local cuisine restaurant, which offers a delectable array of Andhra-style cuisine. We tried the Andhra thali that had kothmeera artikaya iguru, masala vankaya pulao, carrot poori, palak poori, bandar halwa, royyala iguru and chepala vepudu. The food was delicious with the right amount of spice, much to our delight.