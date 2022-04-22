Travel Diaries: Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam is the perfect summer getaway if you fancy spending quality time with family and friends in the lap of nature
Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam property boasts 99 rooms and three independent villas
The fatigue of travelling was washed away instantly as the staff members smilingly welcomed us with kumkum tika on our forehead and a shell necklace around our neck. Not forgetting the refreshing coconut water and hot towel to wipe away any last fragments of tiredness. After a quick walk around the infinity pool, soaking in the fresh air, we made our way to our room, the ocean view executive room. It was almost like a mini home with all the modern facilities (read huge comfy bed, painting above the bed, huge TV, upholstered couch, elegant bathroom, and a well-stocked mini-bar with an attached balcony looking over the vast ocean).
Nature trails
Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam property boasts 99 rooms and three independent villas. The resort is divided into different categories like garden view, ocean view, executive suites, garden villa with private pool, and last but not least Haveli. As we stepped inside the latter, we were mesmerised to see the eight-room, multi-floor lavish villa. Haveli also features a jacuzzi, indoor pool, separate bar, lounge space, and garden. Our next stop was 365, the resort’s contemporary restaurant for an elaborate lunch buffet. We were pleasantly surprised with the variety on offer.
The morning at the resort was a leisurely one back at the 365 restaurant as we enjoyed live counters for dosas, eggs made to order, masala chai, and fresh bakes. Post which we hopped on a buggy to take a tour of the vast property. We saw the 4,500 sq ft amphitheatre, Sagarika Convention Center that can accommodate about 3,000 guests, Savannah lawn spanning 25,000 sq ft, the spa Aathma and the infinity pool looking over the ocean. Later we then headed for Ethnic, the authentic local cuisine restaurant, which offers a delectable array of Andhra-style cuisine. We tried the Andhra thali that had kothmeera artikaya iguru, masala vankaya pulao, carrot poori, palak poori, bandar halwa, royyala iguru and chepala vepudu. The food was delicious with the right amount of spice, much to our delight.
Where’s the party tonight?
The day was not over yet, post this hearty lunch, after relaxing a bit we went out for a city tour to popular tourist attractions like the nearby Ramakrishna Beach, Kailasagiri Park, INS Kurusura Submarine Museum, and Rishikonda Beach. Much to our pleasant surprise, the Radisson team organised high tea at the hilltop of Kailasagiri, where we took in the breathtaking city below on a toy train ride and witnessed the 40-foot-high Shiva and Parvati statues glowing against the purple sky in the backdrop. The view was ethereal, almost heavenly. Later in the evening, it was DJ night, where we grooved to popular numbers at Upper Deck, sipped on our choice of tipples at rooftop sundowners before retiring to our room.
As our time at the Radisson Blu Resort Visakhapatnam came to an end, we went in at the infinity pool for a relaxing session before we hit the road. Soon it was time to head towards the airport through the beautiful coastal stretch reliving joyful memories and bidding adieu to the gorgeous Bay of Bengal.
Stay for two Rs 10,000 upwards.
