Grand Hotel D’Europe in Pondicherry which is over a century old is a great heritage escape for the weekend

If you’re looking for a heritage getaway this holiday season, look no further than the Grand Hotel D’Europe. Founded in 1891 by E Magry, a member of the Creole community, this was once a guesthouse located in upscale White Town frequented by prominent guests like spiritual guru Mirra Alfassa (better known simply as The Mother) on an invitation basis. After being restored at its original address on Rue de Suffren some years ago, it retains the art deco style of architecture that was popular in Paris back in the 1920s with sloping wooden beams and elegant stained glass accents along the corridors. Meanwhile, historians will love this bit of trivia — the entrance welcomes you with the original gate and signage, now over 100 years old.

Poolside view





Old world charm

Expect a check-in process that is pretty seamless and 18 rooms, a restaurant and a coffee shop. A quick tour later and we are certain that visually, the biggest draw is likely one of the more modern features and sits smack in the middle of the property — a canvas of tranquil blue — we’re referring to the swimming pool, of course. Although, we have to admit that after a four-hour drive down the ECR, our four-poster bed is just as enticing. In keeping with the heritage theme, there is no swipe card to get into our room and we are handed a regular ol’ key. We also love the vintage fan and the chandelier, both of which lend some old-world charm.



Uncharacteristic to the rest of the muted tones in our room is a bright pop of yellow from a hand-painted taxi on the wall behind the bed. The local artist who painted the scene has made it seem like said taxi is just about to enter the Grand Hotel D’Europe which gives us a tiny measure of déja vu. Did we just step out of a postcard on the wall? When time moves slower because you’re breathing in a new place doing new things, one is given the liberty to a little whimsy...

Resting chairs that come with their own sun hats!

A glimpse of the rooms





Kadalai mittai toast?

It’s almost dark outside now. And we can hear the thumping beats of the beginnings of a sundowner party on the roof. We’re told that on the calendar for the hotel, guests can look forward to a diverse list of specific curated events like this one in the future — be it wine and cheese sessions for gourmands or a date in a speedboat. The latter sounds perfect given that Promenade Beach is just a five-minute walk away. But on this visit, we’re eager for our taste buds to do the exploring. The revamped menu at the Mira restaurant and rooftop by consultant chef Mathangi Kumar is wholesome and fresh keeping in mind Franco Tamil sensibilities. We opt for the indulgent Beurre Noisette with spaghetti alongside playful experiments like a Kadalai Mittai French Toast. The latter is sweet and caramelised with a warm, toasty crunch — we definitely recommend you give it a go — think breakfast, dessert or for a delightful tea-time snack.

Carrot & orange soup



Let’s go eggs-ploring!

Our mission over this quick weekend away as we countdown to the end of the year is quite simply to ‘do nothing’. And so we skip the usual checklist of stepping out to shop for mementos or a military mapping of the best Instagram spots to post about. Instead, we sleep in. And arrive at the restaurant the next day with an ample appetite to eat some more. Buffets are not part of the offerings here, we find, this is to reduce wastage. This leads us to satiate our egg cravings for brunch with some compact single dish alternatives. Instead of ordering an English Breakfast with all the fixings, we ask for a ‘Breakfast Bun’ which promises the all-in-one experience. The brioche that arrives is bursting at the seams with a folded omelette, homemade guacamole and Bhutanese chilli sauce for a dash of heat. We also sample a Tunisian-style Shakshuka where the eggs are poached in the slow cooking tomato base, with a slice of sourdough on the side.



We’re too full at this point to get oiled and spoiled at the property’s brand new ayurveda spa and decide to do the next best thing instead — nap till check out!

INR 8,000 upwards.

