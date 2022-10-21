Home travel

Are these three luxurious ECR stays on your travel bucket list yet? 

From a century-old villa in Puducherry to a Rajasthani-style palace resort, here are three luxurious stays down the ECR for a glamorous getaway. 

Maison Twenty Six
Travel back in time and experience what it’s like to live in a 102-year-old villa in Puducherry. Built by a Franco-Tamil family, Maison Twenty Six is a fully restored home with a Courtyard Verandah, an Indo-Cine Hall with an 18-feet high ceiling and original Belgian floor tiles and four bedrooms — Bengal Room and Indo-Cine Room on the ground floor and Bombay and Madras Suites on the first floor. Although, meals are exempted from the package, you can ask an on-call chef to whip up a meal for an additional cost. 

Cost per night: INR 35,000 onwards.

Kushana Villa
If you want to spend your weekend relaxing in a swimming pool with your group of friends, then Kushana Villa is the place for you. This four-bedroom villa on the ECR not only offers a snooker table and a sunken bar but also free Wi-Fi! Although, the villa has a fully-equipped modern-style open kitchen, there are several restaurants in a 2-3 km radius. After all, who cooks on a vacation, right?

Cost per night: INR 27,999 onwards

Kaldan Samudra Palace
Imagine a place with long corridors, rich Rajasthani architecture, rooms overlooking the Bay of Bengal on ECR and lawns merging into the private beach. Feel like a royal yet? The Kaldan Samudra Palace — with its colossal swimming pool and 106 luxurious suites, rooms and villas — will offer you an experience fit for royalty. You can also indulge in a variety of world cuisines while enjoying Rajasthani folk performances. 

Cost per night: INR 12,350 onwards.



