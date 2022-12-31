Eight best staycation places in Bengaluru
From offering tent-style cottages to ‘foodcations’, here are eight destinations in Bengaluru where you can unwind on the last weekend of the year
Are you someone who would rather stay in than party hard on New Year’s Eve, but can not afford the time to go on a long vacation? Fret not, we have got you covered. From offering tent-style cottages to ‘foodcations’, here are eight destinations in Bengaluru where you can unwind on the last weekend of the year.
Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort
The facility, which boasts lush greenery, has curated a gala dinner with unlimited options. And to help you start the year on a healthy note, Angsana has included activities ranging from yoga and meditation sessions to archery and net cricket.
₹17,000 ++ upwards. December 31. At Rajanukunte. Details: 9845211036
Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLink
End this year in style at a masquerade ball held at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLink, which offers two packages. The deal includes a room with a complimentary breakfast and an exclusive dinner for couples, either at their European and Indian cuisine restaurant Ministry of Food or at their Asian and Mediterranean cuisine restaurant Seta.
₹19, 800. December 31-January 1. At Challaghatta. Details: 8066799999
Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore
In collaboration with the Karnataka Golf Association, Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore has designed a unique package. Guests will be able to enjoy a round of golf at the KGA grounds along with breakfast and dinner at the hotel. They also offer a meal credit of ₹ 500 for their existing patrons at their renowned British-style pub Jeff’s.
₹6,500 upwards. At Domlur. Details: 9686610637
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa
Amidst the lush greenery of Nandi Hills, the property offers a host of irresistible spreads, including their traditional tea ritual Halli Katte and a delightful dinner at their Indian cuisine restaurant Aleeshan or Asian cuisine restaurant East. Wrap it up at their all-day diner The Aviary enjoying their disco-themed party and a complimentary New Year special breakfast and brunch.
₹25,000 (for two) ++ upwards. December 30-31. At Nandi Hills Road. Details: 8045059999
Olde Bangalore Resort
This property is offering a New Year-special staycation package exclusively for couples. You can experience a stay at their tent-style cottages and avail of their wide range of amenities, such as a ride shooting range, a multicuisine restaurant, and ayurvedic centre Itoozhi Ayurveda, where you can get personalised body massage treatments.
₹14,000. December 25-January 10. At Coles Road. Details: 8459517863
Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel
The New Year staycation package from Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel includes two nights-stay in the luxurious hotel along with live entertainment, a breakfast buffet at their multi-cuisine restaurant Lush, and a buffet dinner at the Lawns as part of their package.
₹11,999++. December 31 to January 1. At Madhava Nagar. Details: 8147580796
Shangri-La Bengaluru
Here’s a staycation with a twist! Shangri-La Bengaluru’s Festive Foodcastion brings all the foodies together with treats like a personalised cake upon arrival, breakfast at their in-house restaurant b Café, afternoon tea with a self-build cookie kit, and more.
₹13,999 ++ (for two) upwards. At Vasanth Nagar. Details: 9742272209
The Den Bengaluru
Celebrating its fifth anniversary, The Den Bengaluru offers a special staycation package. Hosting single and shared accommodation, they will provide complimentary breakfast, dinner, and Wi-Fi.
₹8,999++. At Frazer Town. Details: 8459517863
(Edited by Prattusa Mallik)