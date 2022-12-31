Eight best staycation places in Bengaluru

Are you someone who would rather stay in than party hard on New Year’s Eve, but can not afford the time to go on a long vacation? Fret not, we have got you covered. From offering tent-style cottages to ‘foodcations’, here are eight destinations in Bengaluru where you can unwind on the last weekend of the year.

Angsana Oasis Spa & Resort

The facility, which boasts lush greenery, has curated a gala dinner with unlimited options. And to help you start the year on a healthy note, Angsana has included activities ranging from yoga and meditation sessions to archery and net cricket.

₹17,000 ++ upwards. December 31. At Rajanukunte. Details: 9845211036

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLink

End this year in style at a masquerade ball held at Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLink, which offers two packages. The deal includes a room with a complimentary breakfast and an exclusive dinner for couples, either at their European and Indian cuisine restaurant Ministry of Food or at their Asian and Mediterranean cuisine restaurant Seta.

₹19, 800. December 31-January 1. At Challaghatta. Details: 8066799999

Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore

In collaboration with the Karnataka Golf Association, Hotel Royal Orchid, Bangalore has designed a unique package. Guests will be able to enjoy a round of golf at the KGA grounds along with breakfast and dinner at the hotel. They also offer a meal credit of ₹ 500 for their existing patrons at their renowned British-style pub Jeff’s.

₹6,500 upwards. At Domlur. Details: 9686610637

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa

Amidst the lush greenery of Nandi Hills, the property offers a host of irresistible spreads, including their traditional tea ritual Halli Katte and a delightful dinner at their Indian cuisine restaurant Aleeshan or Asian cuisine restaurant East. Wrap it up at their all-day diner The Aviary enjoying their disco-themed party and a complimentary New Year special breakfast and brunch.

₹25,000 (for two) ++ upwards. December 30-31. At Nandi Hills Road. Details: 8045059999

Olde Bangalore Resort

This property is offering a New Year-special staycation package exclusively for couples. You can experience a stay at their tent-style cottages and avail of their wide range of amenities, such as a ride shooting range, a multicuisine restaurant, and ayurvedic centre Itoozhi Ayurveda, where you can get personalised body massage treatments.

₹14,000. December 25-January 10. At Coles Road. Details: 8459517863

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

The New Year staycation package from Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel includes two nights-stay in the luxurious hotel along with live entertainment, a breakfast buffet at their multi-cuisine restaurant Lush, and a buffet dinner at the Lawns as part of their package.

₹11,999++. December 31 to January 1. At Madhava Nagar. Details: 8147580796

Shangri-La Bengaluru

Here’s a staycation with a twist! Shangri-La Bengaluru’s Festive Foodcastion brings all the foodies together with treats like a personalised cake upon arrival, breakfast at their in-house restaurant b Café, afternoon tea with a self-build cookie kit, and more.

₹13,999 ++ (for two) upwards. At Vasanth Nagar. Details: 9742272209

The Den Bengaluru

Celebrating its fifth anniversary, The Den Bengaluru offers a special staycation package. Hosting single and shared accommodation, they will provide complimentary breakfast, dinner, and Wi-Fi.

₹8,999++. At Frazer Town. Details: 8459517863

