Maximalism done right: A luxury holiday home in Jaipur

When flair, fantasy and function meet, this has got to be the result: a house that exudes utmost style and sophistication, yet at the same time, is extremely comfortable.

A mammoth ask for a mammoth task—a 22,000-sqft holiday home in Jaipur spread over six acres—this is truly a masterclass on maximalism done right.

The 30-year-old property, expanded and remodelled last year by late architect Pradeep Sachdeva, has now been transformed into a haven of art and luxury by Neha and Sachin Gupta of Delhi’s Beyond Designs, who were tasked with doing its interiors. The house comprises a main seven-bedroom residence along with an adjacent structure by the pool that has a bar and library.

The couple’s signature style is out and out maximalism—a bold blend of materials, textures and colours as well as scaled-up elements to invoke drama.

“While the core remains the same, we adapt the style to the needs and sensibilities of our clients to create a new design vocabulary each time,” says Neha. In this case, the clients loved Sri Lankan architecture, especially the work of Geoffrey Bawa. So, they wanted a space that brought the outside in, as is the case with all Bawa layouts.

Accordingly, the couple set about designing doors, wall panels, furniture, mirrors and one-of-a-kind lighting, all of which were crafted in-house.

Keeping the paint palette neutral and the furnishings in earthy tones helped highlight the drama on the walls that display the owners’ sizeable collection of Pichhwais and contemporary art, and offset the furniture and décor accessories.

Sachin says, “Our process has been focused on the architectural beauty of the property and elevating it with complementing décor. The idea is to create a timeless ambience.” Suffice to say, the merger is artfully and luxuriously seamless.