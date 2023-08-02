Escape the city bustle: drive-in getaways for relaxation and exploration near Delhi

Embrace the freedom of the open road and embark on a rejuvenating drive-in getaway from Delhi to unwind amidst scenic vistas and tranquillity. Whether you're seeking a family vacation, a friends' retreat, or a solo adventure, drive-in destinations provide the ideal opportunity to escape the city hustle and immerse yourself in a relaxed mood.

Gurugram

Nestled amid lush green mustard fields, The Resort Country Club in Gurugram offers the perfect respite for those in Delhi NCR. Its serene location, coupled with easy accessibility to Delhi and the airport, makes it an ideal destination. The resort caters to all tastes, from adventure seekers with helicopter joy rides and hot air ballooning, to those seeking a laid-back experience with golfing or village safaris.

Agra

The world-renowned Taj Mahal beckons travellers to Agra, and Jaypee Palace serves as an excellent retreat destination. Located just 2.5 kilometres away from the Taj Mahal, the resort allows easy exploration of this iconic symbol of love and architectural marvel. Set on a sprawling 25-acre property adorned with lush gardens, water bodies, and walkways, Jaypee Palace provides a serene and picturesque ambience for relaxation and rejuvenation. The fusion of luxury and Mughal opulence in its architecture ensures an unforgettable and immersive experience, making it a perfect spot for a memorable getaway.

Jaipur

Known as The Pink City, Jaipur boasts stunning palaces, forts, and vibrant pink-hued architecture. In the northern outskirts of the city, Karma Haveli awaits, a charming 18th-century mansion lovingly designed and furnished by local artisans. Stepping into this retreat transports guests to the golden era of Maharajas. Close to Jaipur's bustling centre and ancient walls, Karma Haveli offers spacious bedrooms, a cosy Ambar bar, and the delightful Pink Palace restaurant. Don't miss the beautifully renovated bawdi at the heart of the gardens or the breathtaking views of the town battlements from the rooftop terraces. Experience the essence of Jaipur's rich heritage at Karma Haveli.

Mussoorie

For those seeking breathtaking views of the Himalayas and the serene beauty of Mussoorie, Club Mahindra Mussoorie on the Gun Hill slopes is a perfect choice. The resort offers mesmerizing vistas of the Doon Valley and the snow-capped Himalayas. Adventurers can explore natural hiking routes, while peace-seekers can indulge in the resort's tranquil ambience.

Take the wheel and embark on a journey to these enchanting drive-in getaways, where relaxation, exploration, and cherished memories await you. Let the road guide you to a weekend filled with tranquillity and a refreshing change of pace.