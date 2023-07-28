World Nature Conservation Day: Five Eco-Tours to experience if you are visiting New Zealand

As a frequent traveller, you may have observed that every country is now prioritizing nature conservation and sustainable tourism in some capacity. Every year World Nature Conservation Day is observed on July 28th, to safeguard and preserve our natural habitat and create awareness about the importance of our environment and its resources. The aim is to emphasise the value of protecting biodiversity, cutting carbon emissions, boosting renewable energy sources, and aiding conservation efforts around the world.

With its picturesque landscape, national parks and scenic trails and excellent food and wine, New Zealand is one of the major destinations for eco-tourists looking for sustainable travel.

Here’s a list of eco-tours in New Zealand that include activities like hiking and wildlife viewing:



Read more: Here's why Auckland is the perfect destination for every type of traveller



Ōmataroa Eco-Tours

Offering eco-tours and Kiwi bird experiences, Ōmataroa Eco-Tours is a must-visit for any nature and wildlife lover. This Puhikōkō reserve off-grid eco-centre is a newly opened, locally owned and operated Māori Trust business in the Ōmataroa forest, in the Eastern Bay of Plenty. You can enjoy kai (food) in a beautiful natural setting while learning about the many species of flora and fauna, and their significance to the forest habitat and Māori way of living.





Abel Tasman Eco-Tours

Go on a delightful and calming expedition through the captivating ecosystem of Abel Tasman National Park on an Eco Boat Tour and delve into the beauty of coastal wonders and concealed waterways. On this eco-tour by Abel Tasman, you can observe marine and bird life thriving in their natural environments. You can also experience the coastal zones, islands, beaches, forests, and streams at your leisure, with ample time for relaxation and swimming.



Read more: Holiday Village Resort's luxurious king suites take you on a mini Maldivian vacay

Okarito Boat Eco-Tours

Explore the enchantment of Okarito, a quaint village boasting vast landscapes and New Zealand's largest unmodified wetlands, spanning over 3,000 hectares, located just a 25-minute drive from Franz Josef Glacier. You can observe the year-round presence of white herons and royal spoonbills, abundant birdlife, and a plethora of captivating sights. What’s more breathtaking? The clear skies reveal Mount Cook and Tasman, alongside the magnificent Franz Josef Glacier, setting a remarkable backdrop to the ancient Kahikatea forest and lush wetland rushes in the foreground.





Foris Eco-Tours hiking

Discover the unparalleled beauty of New Zealand's finest forest through Foris Eco-Tours in North Island. Whirinaki Forest offers a mesmerizing journey back in time to a dinosaur-era wonderland with ancient rainforests, majestic millennium-old trees, and extraordinary rare species. A visit to this world-renowned rainforest, thriving with biodiversity and untouched by time, promises to be the pinnacle of your New Zealand adventure, featuring towering 60-meter trees, enchanting waterfalls, rare birdlife, and the purest air on the planet.

Electric Vehicle Tours with Little Green Tours

Little Green Tours is the pioneering eco-tour operator in New Zealand, offering personalized guided tours in an electric vehicle across the Central North Island. Focused on showcasing the natural beauty and landscapes of Aotearoa, they are based in Rotorua, granting easy access to renowned tourist attractions like Hobbiton, Waitomo Glowworm Caves, Coromandel, Mt Ruapehu, and Tongariro (Mt Doom).



Read more: Ayatana’s latest resort property in Ooty is the perfect place to be in, ‘far from the madding crowd’