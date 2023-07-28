Holiday Village Resort's luxurious king suites take you on a mini Maldivian vacay

Nestled in Vajrahalli Village in Bengaluru’s Kanakapura Road, Holiday Village Resort is a perfect weekend getaway for city slickers looking to escape the hubbub. With rains that make every day vacation-worthy, we decided to drive down to this lush green property and it is safe to say, we came back relaxed and ready for another quick holiday.

Unfortunately, our staycation at the resort started with a tiresome drive. Annoyed at the city’s jam-packed roads, we reached the location at noon but it all wore off as soon as we soaked in some sunshine by their poolside. As the staff helped us with our check-in formalities, we decided to explore the property but later traded the tour for a quick nap.

Our stay was at their King Suite, which is one of their latest offerings and is quite a hit amongst the young crowd looking for aesthetic and cosy spaces to unwind. The team at the property informed us that the suite and the place as a whole, was an attempt to imbibe the Bali and the Maldivian spirit with its interior accents. Our room, for instance, featured a private garden with coastal bistro chairs and a coffee table. The highlight was its thatched roof and statement plants.

Coming to the suite, it comes packed with just enough amenities to keep you entertained throughout your stay. One thing that swept us off our feet was the bathroom — something that travellers like us overlook on most occasions. The bright and airy space came with a glass false ceiling, granite-based accessories and the walk-in shower only added to the charm.

Baisakhi Restaurant

Day 1 for us started with lunch at the in-house restaurant, Baisakhi, which offers authentic Indian food. We picked Hara Bhara Kebab for starters and our main course featured Dal Makhani with Butter Naan. While we gorged on the meal till the last bite, it was not necessarily out of our fondness for the dishes. The primarily North Indian delicacies tasted just like you would expect them to with no new flavours treating our palate.

In the evening, we treated ourselves to some tea with biscuits on the side and continued with our tour of the property. As we strolled, we noticed a massive tree in the backyard, one that forms sort of a canopy all over. The quiet space, where you often find kids running with frisbees or aged guests practising their breath-work, offers the luxury of peace and calm. Come early morning and you can even spot varied birds, we were told.

A space for events

The evening was cut short by the music playing in BLR Brewing Co next doors, which meant one thing and one thing only, it was time for a change for dinner. Our night at the brewery started with a couple of beer tasters. But before we could decide on which beer we want to get, the chef insisted that we try out one of his signature cocktails which featured a rose-infused gin. While sipping on this refreshing and unique combination, we browsed through the menu and tried small portions of their popular starters like Chilli Lotus Stem, Gun Powder Potatoes, Malai Broccoli and Karari Roti with Son-In-Law eggs, a dish born out of Thai legend.

We decided to skip the main course and jumped straight to dessert and picked Mango Tres Leches which sadly did not meet our expectations as the store-bought purée on the side overpowered the overall taste. Post dinner, we took a quick walk by the pool, and before hitting the bed, we tired ourselves a little with a game of carrom at their indoor play station. The property also features an outdoor play arena where you can challenge fellow guests to a game of badminton or even basketball.

The next morning, we woke up to a call from the reception confirming our poolside floating breakfast. For anyone living under the rock, breakfast in the pool is the next big thing making splashes after breakfast in bed.

For the property, this floating breakfast concept is one that gained a lot of popularity on Instagram. However, we skipped the experience and opted for a B&B due to the possibility of rain, something you can never really predict in Bengaluru. We ordered in and our breakfast featured brewing hot coffee and a creamy club sandwich. We then checked out and hit the road, knowing we’d come back soon.

₹ 7,712 onwards. At Kanakapura Road.

