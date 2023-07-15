It’s the beginning of the monsoon. You are in Goa enjoying your time off from alarms and meetings, walking along those serene beaches and visiting those colonial churches. It has been drizzling all morning and afternoon and you have just woken up from a deep cosy slumber craving some soulful breakfast. But wait, which restaurant is going to serve breakfast at 2 pm?

Believe it or not, that’s what inspired one of the co-founders of Terttulia to open a restobar where one can enjoy that delicious plate of eggs benedict till six in the evening! A joint effort of four dynamic entrepreneurs, Ranbir Batra, Sunny Sara, Ritik Bhasin, and Imrun Sethi, Terttulia Goa is one of the most hip and trendy restaurants in Miramar, Panjim.

Designed by ‘Otherworlds’, Terttulia has a welcoming ambience with its Goa-centric modernistic design and balanced indoor-outdoor spacing divided by a well-manned bar and surrounded by calming green bamboo. And as we sit in the middle of the restaurant, by the bar, with a Lemon Sky cocktail in our hands and live music in the background, Head Chef Arjun Madhavji greets us with what can only be described as a mouth-watering menu and Karari Roti with hummus to go with the drinks.



We started the long night of eating appetising dishes with an eye-pleasing plate of Baby Beet & Poached Pear salad with a smooth-on-the-tongue honey-whipped ricotta bed, beetroot poached with cranberry juice and pear poached with Chardonnay and vanilla, which enhanced its taste to a whole new level. Sounds yummy, right? Moving on to the small bites, we tasted a cheesy Asparagus and Olive Mini Quiche followed by Falafel Fritters with beetroot hummus, rajma guacamole, and goat cheese. Now, do not dissect the fritters like we did, because the flavours balance each other perfectly only when it’s eaten in a whole bite.

The best part of our three-course meal came in the form of pizzas and ravioli. The signature Pizza Terttuli-aah made our night with its creamy spinach and parmesan topping, while the Truffle Mushroom slices with paper-thin crust and minced roasted mushroom melted in our mouths the moment we took a bite. We ended our main course with a delectable Burrata Ravioli flavoured with confit cherry tomato and pesto beurre blanc sauce.

Safe to say we were about to pass out from a food coma but who leaves the table without dessert? The Chocolate Mousse gave us a final foodgasm as we divulged in 75 per cent dark cocoa Belgian chocolate mixed with berry syrup and pear poached with chardonnay on the side.

We dreamt about the amazing food all night, so much so that we couldn’t help but revisit Terttulia again the next morning for some breakfast and coffee. Now, this writer is not a coffee person at all, but we ordered Iced Latte and Cortado and instantly fell in love with the latter, for it had just needed the right balance of sugar and milk. I found my Cortado in Terttulia Goa, let’s see what you fall for.

Meal for one: approximately INR 1,500.



